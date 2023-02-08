Man stabbed to death at Mauldin apartment

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was stabbed to death at an apartment Wednesday morning in Mauldin.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded at 8 a.m. to the Arbors at Brookfield apartment complex on Gateway Boulevard.

According to the coroner’s office, two people had a fight which led to one person being stabbed in the apartment.

“It escalated to one person found deceased inside the apartment,” Chief Deputy of the Greenville County Coroner’s office, Mike Ellis said. “The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Greenville County Coroner’s office at this time.”

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Tony Anthony Tolbert, 57, of Greenville.

“Right now I can tell you the victim does show visible trauma,” Ellis said. “An autopsy will be performed by our office at Greenville Memorial today. Hopefully we will be able to shed more light on the injuries.”

This deadly stabbing is under investigation by the Mauldin City Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

