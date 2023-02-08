Read full article on original website
Related
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
sportszion.com
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett deletes all tributes to her boyfriend after breakup
Breakups can be pretty depressing, especially when you spend most of your time with your partner. Dak Prescott has been dating model Natalie Buffett since 2020. However, there were several rumors last year about the couple breaking up, yet there was no official confirmation from the couple. Coming into 2023,...
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Jokingly Says Brother-In-Law Travis Is 'Not Family' During the Super Bowl
"It's just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl," Kylie tells PEOPLE Kylie Kelce says "it's a very interesting time in the Kelce family right now," as her husband Jason Kelce and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce prepare to face off at the Super Bowl on Sunday. "Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting," Kylie tells PEOPLE. As the family readies for both Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, to take the...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Gisele Bündchen is back in Costa Rica with her trainer Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen is back in Costa Rica with her trainer Joaquim Valente after they were photographed in 2022 during a friends and family holiday trip. On this occasion, the pair were captured having a good time while riding horses together in late January 2023. The 42-year-old supermodel...
sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi and Sister Support Him at NFL Honors as He Wins MVP: 'What a Night'
Randi Mahomes posted several photos throughout the night on the red carpet and with award show host Kelly Clarkson Patrick Mahomes won big at the NFL Honors on Thursday night, and there were two important people in the audience there to cheer for him: his mother Randi Mahomes and his sister Mia Randall. Randi shared photos on her social media of the two posing on the red carpet for the event right under Mahomes' banner, with Randi wearing a red off the shoulder dress and Mia sporting a...
Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have discussed some baby name possibilities if their little girl makes her debut while dad is on the field at Super Bowl LVII Jason Kelce has a lot riding on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only is the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, trying to win the big game, but he's also grappling with the possibility that his third baby girl may arrive the same day. Speaking with PEOPLE about attending the Super Bowl at 38 weeks pregnant, Kylie Kelce, 29, reveals the couple is still undecided on a baby...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Sporting News
Erin Andrews net worth & salary: How much money does Fox sideline reporter make in 2023?
If a big game is happening on Fox, it's almost a guarantee Erin Andrews is going to be present and roaming the sidelines. Super Bowl 57 will be no exception, with Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing on-field commentary for Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Andrews will be working her fourth...
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks Sterling Skye can't get enough of her baby brother! On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of cute Instagram Stories, showing that her 23-month-old daughter and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, are wearing matching outfits at the request of Sterling. "Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes. One snap shows Sterling standing by a window while wearing a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'
Brittany Mahomes recently arrived in Arizona with daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this Sunday Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On Wednesday, Brittany...
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But Two OBs to Super Bowl
Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE that she's bringing two OBs with her to the Super Bowl as she cheers on husband Jason Kelce while 38 weeks pregnant Kylie Kelce is ready for whatever happens on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only will the soon-to-be mom of three be there cheering on husband Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, but she'll be doing so in Arizona at 38 weeks pregnant. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the big game, Kylie, 29, says she's feeling "very pregnant." "With...
Lovie Smith Firing by Texans Named One of NFL's Most Controversial Events of 2022
CNN recently discussed the most controversial events of the season and lists former Texans head coach Lovie Smith's firing as one of them
Damar Hamlin Hugs the First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors: 'The Journey Will Continue'
The Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in January, said he still has a "long journey ahead" The year's best football players are usually the main focus of the annual NFL Honors. But this year, the first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life were the stars of the show. During the Thursday night broadcast, the medical personnel who acted swiftly to revive Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January, were honored for their...
Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Dallas Cowboys in Striking Football-Themed Gown at NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson celebrated her love of the Dallas Cowboys as she became the first woman to ever host the NFL Honors show Kelly Clarkson is showing off her football fan stripes. The Voice host, 40, dazzled in a Dallas Cowboys-inspired dress at the NFL Honors award show Thursday to signify her love for her hometown team (Clarkson was born in Fort Worth, Tx., which is just 33 miles outside of Dallas.) The "Since You've Been Gone" singer took the stage to host the awards sporting a dark navy blue and white 88 jersey,...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, in November 2022 Sterling Skye Mahomes is looking to style her baby brother for life! On her Instagram Story Saturday, mom Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves. "Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany, 27, captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis. RELATED: All About Patrick...
People
398K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0