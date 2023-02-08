Read full article on original website
Related
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
Raven and SK's Love Is Blind Costars Felt 'Bamboozled' When Couple Abruptly Ended Their Engagement
Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE rumors of Sikiru "SK" Alagbada's cheating were "shocking," but they have hope Raven Ross "can find someone really incredible — she really does deserve it" Raven Ross wasn't the only Love Is Blind star blindsided by her split from Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. Raven and SK's costars Alexa Alfia Lemieux and husband Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE they were taken aback when rumors of SK's allegedly cheating surfaced after the pair got engaged a second time off camera. Alexa calls the cheating and...
Stacey Silva Is Furious at Fiancé Florian for Courting 'Drama' with 'Very Weird and Awkward' Best Man Pick
In PEOPLE's exclusive preview, Stacey Silva says fiancé Florian Sukaj "really chose the wrong place and time" to reveal he wanted her twin sister's ex Georgi Rusev by his side on the couple's big day Stacey Silva is worried that her fiancé Florian Sukaj's best man selection may put a damper on their wedding day. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey is shocked to learn that Florian wants her twin sister Darcey's ex Georgi Rusev as his right-hand man on his and Stacey's big day. The...
Jazz Jennings' Mother on the Advice She's Given Her Daughter to 'Find Her Prince or Princess Charming'
"It's harder for her [to date] being a trans woman … it can make her sad," Jazz Jennings' mother and I Am Jazz costar Jeanette Jennings tells PEOPLE Jazz Jennings is documenting her journey to find love on the latest season of I Am Jazz — but both Jazz and her mother Jeanette know that entering the dating pool as a young transgender comes with an extra degree of difficulty. "She wants to meet her Prince or Princess Charming and fall in love," Jeanette tells PEOPLE. "And I...
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Banderas has been married to financial advisor Sansone since 2009 Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday. RELATED: How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion Banderas said flatly, "F--- Valentine's Day," adding:...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'
Kristen Bell explains the importance of open conversations, even about difficult subjects, between herself, husband Dax Shepard and daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½, in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue Kristen Bell believes in keeping an open relationship with her daughters. Appearing in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue — it's first-ever celebrity cover — the Frozen star, 42, talked about why she thinks keeping total honesty with her kids is one of her keys to parenting. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Lindsay Clancy Said She Had 'a Touch of Postpartum Anxiety' a Day Before Allegedly Killing Kids: Prosecutors
Lindsay Clancy, 32, allegedly documented her feelings in a note on her phone dated Jan. 23, prosecutors revealed in court Tuesday A day before she allegedly strangled her three children to death, Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy said she was feeling "a touch of postpartum anxiety," according to prosecutors. Clancy, 32, allegedly documented her feelings in a note on her phone dated Jan. 23, prosecutors revealed in court Tuesday. Prosecutors say Clancy wrote she was experiencing "'a touch of postpartum anxiety' around returning to work" as a labor and delivery...
Anthony Avalos' 4th Grade Teacher Shares Heartbreaking Note He Wrote Her 2 Weeks Before His Alleged Murder
Anthony Avalos' mother, Heather Barron, and her former live-in boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, are currently on trial and charged with the 10-year-old's 2018 murder and torture Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of violence. Anthony Avalos — the 10-year-old California boy who died in 2018 after days of alleged brutal torture — wrote a letter to his teacher two weeks before his death saying he wanted to stay with her forever. On Wednesday, during the murder trial for Anthony's mother, Heather Barron, and her former boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, the boy's fourth grade...
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding
After the veteran Good Morning America co-host and the comedian exchanged vows 2001, the newlyweds hit up the dance floor with their wedding guests Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move. When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests. "George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials. "One of my favorite memories...
People
398K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0