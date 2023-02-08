ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave with Baby Frankie in New Photo: 'Momma's Dream Is Now Reality'

Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is sharing a bittersweet moment with his little girl. On Thursday, the new dad, 52, shared a new photo on Instagram showing that he brought Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to visit his mother Marilyn's grave. In the photo, Moore cradles his 2-week-old daughter with one arm and wraps the other around Dizon as they both toast a glass of wine to Moore's late mother, who died in 2020. "Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and...
People

Raven and SK's Love Is Blind Costars Felt 'Bamboozled' When Couple Abruptly Ended Their Engagement

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE rumors of Sikiru "SK" Alagbada's cheating were "shocking," but they have hope Raven Ross "can find someone really incredible — she really does deserve it" Raven Ross wasn't the only Love Is Blind star blindsided by her split from Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. Raven and SK's costars Alexa Alfia Lemieux and husband Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE they were taken aback when rumors of SK's allegedly cheating surfaced after the pair got engaged a second time off camera. Alexa calls the cheating and...
People

Stacey Silva Is Furious at Fiancé Florian for Courting 'Drama' with 'Very Weird and Awkward' Best Man Pick

In PEOPLE's exclusive preview, Stacey Silva says fiancé Florian Sukaj "really chose the wrong place and time" to reveal he wanted her twin sister's ex Georgi Rusev by his side on the couple's big day Stacey Silva is worried that her fiancé Florian Sukaj's best man selection may put a damper on their wedding day. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey is shocked to learn that Florian wants her twin sister Darcey's ex Georgi Rusev as his right-hand man on his and Stacey's big day. The...
People

Jazz Jennings' Mother on the Advice She's Given Her Daughter to 'Find Her Prince or Princess Charming'

"It's harder for her [to date] being a trans woman … it can make her sad," Jazz Jennings' mother and I Am Jazz costar Jeanette Jennings tells PEOPLE Jazz Jennings is documenting her journey to find love on the latest season of I Am Jazz — but both Jazz and her mother Jeanette know that entering the dating pool as a young transgender comes with an extra degree of difficulty.  "She wants to meet her Prince or Princess Charming and fall in love," Jeanette tells PEOPLE. "And I...
justpene50

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
People

Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV

Banderas has been married to financial advisor Sansone since 2009 Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday. RELATED: How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion Banderas said flatly, "F--- Valentine's Day," adding:...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo

Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
People

Kristen Bell Says Her Two Daughters Know 'Daddy Is an Addict': Nothing Is 'Off the Table'

Kristen Bell explains the importance of open conversations, even about difficult subjects, between herself, husband Dax Shepard and daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9½, in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue Kristen Bell believes in keeping an open relationship with her daughters. Appearing in REAL SIMPLE's Game Changers print and digital issue — it's first-ever celebrity cover — the Frozen star, 42, talked about why she thinks keeping total honesty with her kids is one of her keys to parenting. "I hate the word 'taboo.' I think it should be stricken from...
People

Lindsay Clancy Said She Had 'a Touch of Postpartum Anxiety' a Day Before Allegedly Killing Kids: Prosecutors

Lindsay Clancy, 32, allegedly documented her feelings in a note on her phone dated Jan. 23, prosecutors revealed in court Tuesday A day before she allegedly strangled her three children to death, Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy said she was feeling "a touch of postpartum anxiety," according to prosecutors. Clancy, 32, allegedly documented her feelings in a note on her phone dated Jan. 23, prosecutors revealed in court Tuesday. Prosecutors say Clancy wrote she was experiencing "'a touch of postpartum anxiety' around returning to work" as a labor and delivery...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People

Anthony Avalos' 4th Grade Teacher Shares Heartbreaking Note He Wrote Her 2 Weeks Before His Alleged Murder

Anthony Avalos' mother, Heather Barron, and her former live-in boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, are currently on trial and charged with the 10-year-old's 2018 murder and torture Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of violence. Anthony Avalos — the 10-year-old California boy who died in 2018 after days of alleged brutal torture — wrote a letter to his teacher two weeks before his death saying he wanted to stay with her forever. On Wednesday, during the murder trial for Anthony's mother, Heather Barron, and her former boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, the boy's fourth grade...
LANCASTER, CA
People

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding

After the veteran Good Morning America co-host and the comedian exchanged vows 2001, the newlyweds hit up the dance floor with their wedding guests Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move. When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests. "George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials. "One of my favorite memories...
People

People

