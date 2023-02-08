Read full article on original website
Congratulations to Sherrie Thornton – Our Valentine’s Date Night Giveaway Winner!
Congratulations to Sherrie Thornton, our 2023 Valentine’s Day Date Night Giveaway winner!. A gorgeous and unique Valentine’s arrangement and a dozen handmade truffles from Milwood Florist and Nursery. A gourmet set that includes twelve chocolate-dipped strawberries and a crystal from Merry Morsels. Two movie passes and two ten-dollar...
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Hello friends and neighbors! It’s the first week of February and Susanville is starting to stretch, yawn and wake up from that long quiet lull after the holidays – the daylight hours are growing incrementally longer, and I swear you can feel a little hint of Spring in the air. Perhaps that is just wishful thinking on my part, but we have had some warm days this week and the snow is melting… I will take what I can get.
Phil John Bertanzoni – January 18, 2023
Phil John Bertanzoni, 79, of Susanville, passed away on January 18, 2023 in Chandler, AZ. Phil was born to Phillip and Delores Bertanzoni on December 30, 1943 in Susanville, CA. After Phil graduated from Lassen High School in 1961, he enlisted in the Air Force and served his country for four years at Lackland Air Force base, then spent time in Korea.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – February 9, 1935
Lassen Arranges Housing for County Hospital Patients. County hospital patients will be housed in the hospital annex and cottages on county property, it was decided at a meeting of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors Wednesday. Pending a report of insurance adjusters called to Susanville after fire had destroyed the...
Transportation Commission Seeking Public Input on Bus Improvements
Is the bus taking you where you need to go? The Lassen County Transportation Advisory Council is looking for the community’s input on ways to improve public transit throughout the county. You can share your thoughts on how to improve bus service at the Social Services Transportation Advisory Council...
Two Arrested After Late Night Susanville Traffic Stop
Susanville Police Officers arrested two people Wednesday night after a loaded firearm and suspected methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop. Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted the traffic stop at around 11:00p.m., identifying the driver of the vehicle as 31-year-old Westwood resident Brian Wayne Pitts, and his passenger, 39-year-old Susanville resident Daisy Marie Mayfield.
Janesville Man Facing Burglary Charges After Being Caught with Stolen Property
A Janesville man was arrested on burglary related charges early Sunday morning after police say he was caught red-handed with stolen property that tied him to burglaries at both McKinley Elementary and the Forest Service Yard on Fifth Street. According to details released by the Susanville Police Department, at about...
