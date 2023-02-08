ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

WSPY NEWS

Half of Oswego Republican village board candidates take questions during forum

Half of the Republican Oswego Village board candidates took questions at a forum hosted by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce at Oswego Village Hall Wednesday evening. According to Chamber President Angie Hibben, all eight candidates were invited. Village President Candidate Troy Parlier and Trustee Candidates Terry Olson, Jim Marter, and Jason Kapus attended.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich City Council reevaluating bimonthly meetings

The Sandwich City Council is reevaluating its bimonthly meeting schedule. The council currently meets on the first and third Mondays of month with a voting meeting first and a discussion meeting right after. It previously met weekly, alternating between voting and discussion meetings. Alderman Rich Robinson says he's not seeing...
WSPY NEWS

Judge rules that lawsuit over Kendall County Board term lengths can continue

A Kendall County judge is ruling that a lawsuit about Kendall County Board term lengths can move forward. The lawsuit, brought by former county board candidate Todd Milliron and the independent Kendall County Party, alleges that assigning who on the board gets two and four year terms by vote count is not in compliance with state law. Milliron believes terms should be assigned randomly to ensure fairness.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Gladys Nelson, 91

Gladys Nelson, age 91, of Montgomery, Illinois passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born on January 5, 1932 in Superior, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Claire (Mode) Lemier. Gladys was united in marriage on November 24, 1973 to Lloyd E. Nelson and they spent the next...
MONTGOMERY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man facing involuntary manslaughter charges

An Aurora man is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Gabriel Castro is already in custody in the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. Police say on December 7th, deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Route 30...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Sheriff's Office warns of police impersonator

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it took a report of someone possibly impersonating a police officer Wednesday in the area of Walker Road between Grove Road and Penman Road south of Yorkville. Police say someone in an older tan SUV with red and blue lights mounted on the front...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Juvenile sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing woman in Morris

A Morris teenager will spend over three decades behind bars. Sixteen-year-old Cortez Rice pleaded guilty to murder in Grundy County Wednesday and was sentenced to 35 years in prison by Grundy County Judge Scott Belt. Investigators and prosecutors say Rice was trying to get a ride in the 400 block...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office asking people not to drink and drive over the weekend

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is reminding football fans celebrating the big game on Sunday not to drink and drive or let friends drink and drive. The sheriff's Office says anyone planning to consume alcohol or cannabis should make arrangements for a safe ride home. Someone could be assigned to be the designated driver or people can plan on using a taxi or ride share service. If a friend is about to drive impaired, the sheriff's office says to take their keys and help them get home safely.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

