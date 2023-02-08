Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kyweathercenter.com
A Little Sunday Snow For The Southeast
Good Saturday, everyone. It’s a rather typical mid-February weather day across the Commonwealth with a mix of sun and clouds. From here, all eyes continue to be on the potential for some snow to impact parts of southeastern Kentucky later tonight into Sunday. The whole setup with this storm...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy rain/severe weather risk next week
Our extremely active weather pattern will continue well into the middle of February. The next systems we are watching won't bring any winter weather, but more heavy rain and the potential for severe weather.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather today: Trending drier and cooler, a snow chance possible
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an extremely windy day yesterday, your Friday will be much calmer and much cooler. Partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail with highs around 50 degrees. The weekend kicks off cold as chilly highs in the 40s prevail for both Saturday and Sunday. A...
kyweathercenter.com
Watching A Sunday System For The Southeast
Good Friday, folks. We’ve made it to the end of the week and we have the weekend ready to kick off with cooler weather. The focus continues to be on Saturday night and Sunday as a big storm rolls out of the south toward the Carolinas. This may bring some snow into southeastern Kentucky.
WTVW
Nice Weekend on the Way
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds. Not too Cold with Lows 33-37. Sunrise 6:46. FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy (Some Sun Early Mainly Across Western Kentucky & Late Mainly North of the Ohio River). Highs 43-46. Winds NW/N 5-15 FRI NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 24-27. SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 47-50. Winds NNE 5-15 Chief Meteorologist Wayne...
FORECAST: Winter storm watch issued for mountains; possible wintry mix in other areas
To stay on top of changing weather conditions be sure to download our free WSOC-TV Weather app.
westkentuckystar.com
60-mph winds overnight; many trees down on roadways
The National Weather Service in Paducah continues with a wind advisory for the entire area until 3 p.m. today. Expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 miles per hour. Early morning gusts today were clocked at 62 mph at Carbondale, 55 mph at Mt. Vernon and...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms, Isolated Tornadoes, Heavy Rain Likely to Hit Central Florida This Weekend
The weather reports said severe storms, strong winds, and heavy rain could unload in Central Florida this Saturday. There is a possibility of isolated tornadoes. Motorists and commuters in Central Florida should stay updated with the weather, especially the isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain and possible tornadoes. According to Wesh 2...
linknky.com
‘Very windy conditions’ expected for NKY area Thursday
Batten down the hatches, because windy conditions are rolling into the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky area Thursday. Per the National Weather Service, a low-pressure system is moving into the area bringing “very windy conditions” with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph. Gusts are expected to start around 10 a.m. and end around 6 p.m.
kyweathercenter.com
Big Winds Blowing Across The Bluegrass State
Good Thursday, folks. We continue to track a major wind maker rolling across the region today. Once this blows through, we turn our attention to a storm system for the weekend that can deliver a glancing blow of snow to southeastern Kentucky by Sunday. Winds today may peak near 50mph...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - After A Couple Quiet Days, Unsettled Weather Is Returning
Thursday brought another day of bright, warmer-than-average weather to northern California, but change isn't far away. A Pacific storm will move right down the West Coast Friday, with some rain, snow and wind ahead. Our mostly sunny day will turn into a mostly clear night, but there will be some areas of fog developing in the valley by Friday morning... be careful in the reduced visibility. Aside from the patchy valley fog, we'll have a mostly clear and chilly night with lows ranging from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. We'll have increasing clouds through the day Friday with a chance of light rain and snow by the afternoon and evening. Highs will fall into the 40s and 50s for everyone.
spectrumnews1.com
Howling wind gusts knock out power for thousands in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Howling winds gusting over 60 mph knocked out power for tens of thousands of Kentuckians Thursday as the entire state remained under a wind advisory. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, over 28,000 outages had been reported by various energy providers, according to poweroutage.us. Gusts rolled in...
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Kentucky
Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Kentucky. What did you see?
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
Summit Daily News
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 115 (Lawrence County) as of 6:24 p.m. Highway 117 (Lawrence...
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
wpsdlocal6.com
Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall
PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
Comments / 0