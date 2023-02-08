Read full article on original website
WHKP 107.7 FM
HENDERSON COUNTY TAX REEVALUATION FOR SOME 69,000 PROPERTIES DROPPING IN THE MAIL
Pursuant to North Carolina law, property is appraised at 100% of fair market value. In North Carolina, property tax is the primary source of revenue for local governments. In FY2020, property tax represented 57.73% of Henderson County revenues. All property in Henderson County is RE-APPRAISED every four years. 69,000 properties...
abtech.edu
Extra food and nutrition services to end in March; resources for families in need
Changes are quickly approaching for families who have been receiving additional food and nutrition services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says families enrolled in Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), better known as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or “food stamps,” have gotten extra benefits each month since March 2020 or after due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. February 2023 is the last month these families will receive these extra benefits, called “emergency allotments” or “maximum supplements.” This is due to a federal change that will end emergency allotments for all states as of March 2023.
theonefeather.com
Hospital reports 430 “no-shows” for January
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is concerned about people not showing up for their appointments. It reported a total of 430 “no-shows” for Primary Care appointments during the month of January. “A ‘no-show’ occurs when a patient fails to show up for a...
theonefeather.com
Cherokee Police Commission discusses public information and community reporting
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The EBCI Police Commission met on Thursday, Feb. 9 to discuss recent developments in the community and law enforcement. A theme throughout the meeting was reporting and how to properly disseminate information. Part of this discussion involved the Cherokee Indian Police Department and the potential hiring a public information officer (PIO). Cherokee Police Chief Carla Neadeau was amongst the guests at the meeting. When asked if the Police Department was considering hiring a PIO, Neadeau said that the department was working on the details of the job description for that position.
darienite.com
John Bresnan, 74, Bank Executive, Real Estate Investor, Loved Golf, Antiques
John Joseph Bresnan’s journey ended on Jan. 24, 2023, in Asheville, North Carolina, at the age of 74. He was born on April 14, 1948, in New York, New York, to John and Kathleen Bresnan, but spent much of his childhood in Stamford. After graduating from Georgetown University with...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Public Works wants $35,000 to repair Oakdale Cemetery mausoleum
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a plan in the works to make repairs in one of Hendersonville's most historic cemeteries. Oakdale Cemetery, which was established in the 1880s, has a mausoleum that's now 72 years old and showing its age. The Public Works Department is asking for $35,000 from...
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
WLOS.com
Shortage of ADHD medications, other drugs impacting WNC patients
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ADHD medication shortages appear to be getting worse. Some 40 different dosages and formulations are in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which track availability. News 13 has recently fielded several calls from patients with concerns. On Friday, Feb. 10, News...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: An inauspicious omen for Asheville
I read tonight that Forbes magazine named Asheville as the only city in North Carolina to be among the 30 most beautiful cities in America. Well, I’d known that my adopted hometown since 2008 had changed, but I’m surprised that now even Forbes thinks it’s cool. Nowadays, I consider this as an omen I don’t want to read about, especially because Forbes is not my type of magazine. I would rather read about us in a rag like Mother Jones, if we had to be reported on anywhere.
WLOS.com
Micro-housing in the mountains: Two developments in the works for downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer plans to bring two micro-housing projects to downtown Asheville. The developments are at 217 Hilliard Avenue and 46 Aston Street. “We’re excited because we think it meets some of the goals for the city, which include affordable housing, as well as sustainability,” said David Moritz.
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
hendersonville.com
City of Hendersonville Issues Status Update on New Parking Deck
The parking deck is still on schedule to open on March 1, 2023, and the new permit structure and meters will go live at the same time. In preparation for the changes, the City of Hendersonville has important updates to pass along. COUNCIL RECAP & UPDATES. During the January 5th...
WLOS.com
Water line break in Biltmore Village impacts businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water outage in Biltmore Village impacted several businesses on Friday morning. News 13 saw crews responding to the intersection of Hendersonville Road and All Souls Crescent in the Biltmore Village area. The city of Asheville sent out an alert at 8 a.m. on Feb....
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
WBIR
Blount County and Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
Blount Memorial Hospital sued Blount County and the Blount County Mayor in Chancery Court. This week, the county responded.
grovewood.com
Blue Ridge Blankets
The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
WLOS.com
New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
wfmynews2.com
Woman gets prison time for using PPP loans to fund Florida resort trip, cosmetic surgery
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Hawkins County woman previously convicted of wire fraud in 2019 will spend more time in prison after pleading guilty to using federal pandemic relief funds in 2021 to pay for a trip to a luxury Florida resort as well as cosmetic surgery. The U.S. Attorney's...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
