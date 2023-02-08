ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Extra food and nutrition services to end in March; resources for families in need

Changes are quickly approaching for families who have been receiving additional food and nutrition services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says families enrolled in Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), better known as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or “food stamps,” have gotten extra benefits each month since March 2020 or after due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. February 2023 is the last month these families will receive these extra benefits, called “emergency allotments” or “maximum supplements.” This is due to a federal change that will end emergency allotments for all states as of March 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Hospital reports 430 “no-shows” for January

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is concerned about people not showing up for their appointments. It reported a total of 430 “no-shows” for Primary Care appointments during the month of January. “A ‘no-show’ occurs when a patient fails to show up for a...
Cherokee Police Commission discusses public information and community reporting

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The EBCI Police Commission met on Thursday, Feb. 9 to discuss recent developments in the community and law enforcement. A theme throughout the meeting was reporting and how to properly disseminate information. Part of this discussion involved the Cherokee Indian Police Department and the potential hiring a public information officer (PIO). Cherokee Police Chief Carla Neadeau was amongst the guests at the meeting. When asked if the Police Department was considering hiring a PIO, Neadeau said that the department was working on the details of the job description for that position.
CHEROKEE, NC
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Shortage of ADHD medications, other drugs impacting WNC patients

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ADHD medication shortages appear to be getting worse. Some 40 different dosages and formulations are in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which track availability. News 13 has recently fielded several calls from patients with concerns. On Friday, Feb. 10, News...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
Letter: An inauspicious omen for Asheville

I read tonight that Forbes magazine named Asheville as the only city in North Carolina to be among the 30 most beautiful cities in America. Well, I’d known that my adopted hometown since 2008 had changed, but I’m surprised that now even Forbes thinks it’s cool. Nowadays, I consider this as an omen I don’t want to read about, especially because Forbes is not my type of magazine. I would rather read about us in a rag like Mother Jones, if we had to be reported on anywhere.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Water line break in Biltmore Village impacts businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water outage in Biltmore Village impacted several businesses on Friday morning. News 13 saw crews responding to the intersection of Hendersonville Road and All Souls Crescent in the Biltmore Village area. The city of Asheville sent out an alert at 8 a.m. on Feb....
ASHEVILLE, NC
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Blue Ridge Blankets

The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
ASHEVILLE, NC
New Hendersonville rules aim to cut down on light pollution

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council has unanimously approved two lighting ordinances designed to cut down on the amount of artificial light that crosses between properties and buildings, as well as what goes up into the sky. “I would say that it was a general concern about the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC

