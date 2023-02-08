ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Smoky Mountain News

Former Tuscola football coach may land new gig

Less than a month after resigning from his position as head football coach at Tuscola High School following allegations of sexual harassment, Chris Brookshire has been offered a position in Swain County Schools. According to the human resources department at Swain County Schools, Brookshire has been recommended for a temporary...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy