Saline County, KS

Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Feb. 4-10

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BIVENS, WILLIAM FRANKLIN; 18; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County releases results of jail reuse survey

Reusing the current jail as a law enforcement center and concern about letting the building deteriorate were among the more prominent responses to Saline County's recent jail reuse survey. This fall, the Saline County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to move its jail operating to the new facility currently being built...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about forged check attempt at Salina bank

On Jan. 19, Salina police officers took a report of a subject attempting to pass a forged check at Bennington State Bank, 2130 S. Ohio Street. On Jan. 17, a male suspect entered the bank and attempted to pass a check. The teller believed the check was suspicious and after researching the account, it was learned the check was fraudulent. It was later determined the ID the suspect provided to pass the check was also fraudulent.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

55-inch TV, cash stolen from central Salina residence Thursday

A big-screen television and a large amount of cash were stolen from a central Salina residence during the day Thursday. A 40-year-old Salina man told police that he went to work at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday. When he returned to his residence in the 600 block of W. Walnut Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., he found that someone had forced open his front door, causing approximately $500 in damage, Saline Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

2 hospitalized after Harvey Co. 3-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 7 p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy Equinox driven by Hope L. Smith-Becker, 81, Halstead, was northbound on Halstead Road one mile north of Halstead. The driver failed to yield right...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Three Salinans arrested in connection to Garman shooting death

Three Salina residents have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Dylan Eugene Garman. The Salina Police Department announced today that Dalton Levi Palmer, 29, of Salina, Dakota Wayne Bunting, 24, of Salina, and Tataum Elois Escamilla, 19, of Salina, all have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Garman, 25, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report February 9

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DARRYL PATTERSON EVANS, 34, Manhattan, Failure to appear, Bond $500. JOHN EVERETT CHARBONNEAU, 54, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv;...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Windows damaged at six downtown Salina businesses

Police are investigating an incident in which windows at six adjoining businesses were damaged in downtown Salina. The six businesses are in a building in the 100 block of S. Seventh Street that is owned by Neustrom and Associates. The windows were believed to be damaged midday on Jan. 23, but the incident was just recently reported, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff asks for help to locate wanted robbery suspect

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking

From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Nex-Tech to bring fiber to Salina residents

LENORA — Nex-Tech, a Kansas company and leader in technology, has announced the next phase of fiber expansion will be to Salina area households. This fiber expansion provides Internet accessibility of speeds up to 1 Gig, allowing ample bandwidth for running multiple wireless devices (including streaming video) or supporting a work-from-home lifestyle.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

'Clarence the Catfish' named People's Choice Award winner

Clarence the Catfish is the 2022 SculptureTour Salina People's Choice Award winner. Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock, who also serves as chair of SculptureTour Salina, made the announcement late this morning at Clarence's current location near the northeast corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue and E. Iron Avenue. "This would not...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kelly: Salina among communities receiving Safe Streets grants

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced 12 Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. Salina is among...
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

FBI Presence in Salina

Not a lot of details are available, but there was a federal law enforcement presence in Salina Wednesday morning. KSAL News received multiple tips about a large law enforcement presence in the 300 Block of South 8th Street. Salina Police told KSAL News their involvement was providing traffic control in...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Junction City celebrates its birthday with a special surprise

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City held its 164th birthday celebration today with a special surprise. The celebration was held in front of Central National Bank to unveil a Junction City statue. The statue was in honor of Junction City and EJ and Eunice Rolfs. Both of them were very grateful for this honor and it showed with the community there.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Homestead Ministries plans info, fundraising event April 27

Homestead Ministries will host a free informational/fundraising event on April 27 to celebrate the local chapter in Salina. Homestead Ministries is a recovery and transitional program for adult, female survivors of sex trafficking. The Salina chapter of Homestead has been in operation for almost two years. This informational/fundraising event will...
SALINA, KS
