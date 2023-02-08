ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Election officials test voting machines for upcoming primary

MADISON, Wis. - Election officials in Madison held a public test of voting machines Saturday morning ahead of the upcoming primary on February 21. The test was open to the public, something City of Madison Deputy Clerk Jim Verbick said he hopes instills confidence in the public.
MADISON, WI
NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows

Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a...
OHIO STATE
City of Janesville combines polling places for 2023 Spring Primary

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Janesville is consolidating polling places for the 2023 Spring Primary, officials said Friday. The city will have five polling places instead of 10 for the Feb. 21 election. The move was made due to low expected voter turnout. All five locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
JANESVILLE, WI
Fire at south Madison apartment displaces 3 people

MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment on Madison's south side Friday afternoon displaced three people and a dog, the city's fire department said. The fire was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Moorland Road. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said a resident reported the fire had started on a stove and spread to his cabinets and ceiling. The man had tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but the fire was not fully out.
MADISON, WI
Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
MADISON, WI
Pipelines resumes operations after fuel leak that prompted Nevada state of emergency

Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan announced Saturday it has resumed operations after a leak was detected this week in a California gasoline pipeline that supplies unleaded and diesel fuel to storage facilities in southern Nevada. Kinder Morgan spokeswoman Katherine Hill said in a statement that "restart activities are complete for...
NEVADA STATE
Tominaga 3s lift Nebraska past Wisconsin in OT, 73-63

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga poured in 22 points and keyed a Nebraska comeback that erased a 17-point second-half deficit and a 12-0 run in overtime to carry the Cornhuskers past Wisconsin, 73-63 on Saturday. It was the largest Nebraska comeback win since 2013.
LINCOLN, NE
Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Badgers looking to stop skid, defeat top-ranked rival Gophers

MADISON, Wis. -- For the first time since 2014, the Wisconsin men's hockey team will welcome the number one team in the country to the Kohl Center with top-ranked Minnesota in town for the weekend rivalry series. That year, the Gophers entered as number one, but the Badgers swept them...
MADISON, WI
False swatting threat prompts lockdown at Portage High School Friday

PORTAGE, Wis. -- A false threat against Portage High School put the school on lockdown Friday in what officials believe to be another swatting incident targeting the district. The Portage Police Department said two officers were already at the school at the time the threat was made on Friday. The school was immediately put into a lockdown until police determined the threat was not credible.
PORTAGE, WI
Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Snow emergency in effect for Madison, snow removal work underway

MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency for the next two nights after several inches of thick, heavy snow fell Thursday. The city's Streets Division said it would begin plowing every street in the city starting at 3 p.m., but crews had been trying to keep main roads and highways on the city's salt route clear since the snow began falling Thursday morning.
MADISON, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond store on Madison's east side slated to close

MADISON, Wis. -- The Bed Bath & Beyond store on Madison's east side is slated to close as the retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. The east side store, located at 4275 Lien Road, was included on an updated list released this week of nearly 300 Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon stores set to close.
MADISON, WI

