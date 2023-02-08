Read full article on original website
Election officials test voting machines for upcoming primary
MADISON, Wis. - Election officials in Madison held a public test of voting machines Saturday morning ahead of the upcoming primary on February 21. The test was open to the public, something City of Madison Deputy Clerk Jim Verbick said he hopes instills confidence in the public.
NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows
Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a...
Police chief: Madison 'trending in the right direction' on crime as homicides, shots fired calls fall in 2022
MADISON, Wis. -- Crime statistics show Madison is getting less violent, but the city's police chief acknowledged Friday that the public's perception of crime may not match the data. During his State of Public Safety address Friday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes highlighted a number of metrics showing crimes...
'That is exactly what the real Chase Fraud does': Imposter scams stealing thousands by sounding more real
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- It's a scam on the rise across the country. Calls, texts or emails claiming to be from the IRS, a business, or in this case -- a bank. And according to victims from the Dane County area, imposter scammers are getting harder to discern. “There was nothing...
City of Janesville combines polling places for 2023 Spring Primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Janesville is consolidating polling places for the 2023 Spring Primary, officials said Friday. The city will have five polling places instead of 10 for the Feb. 21 election. The move was made due to low expected voter turnout. All five locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Fire at south Madison apartment displaces 3 people
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment on Madison's south side Friday afternoon displaced three people and a dog, the city's fire department said. The fire was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Moorland Road. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said a resident reported the fire had started on a stove and spread to his cabinets and ceiling. The man had tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but the fire was not fully out.
Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
New Badger Ridge Middle School principal named following death of former leader
VERONA, Wis. -- More than a month after Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died in a crash near her home in Fitchburg, the Verona Area School District has named her successor. Dr. Larry Love has accepted the job as the school's principal, the district said in a news...
Pipelines resumes operations after fuel leak that prompted Nevada state of emergency
Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan announced Saturday it has resumed operations after a leak was detected this week in a California gasoline pipeline that supplies unleaded and diesel fuel to storage facilities in southern Nevada. Kinder Morgan spokeswoman Katherine Hill said in a statement that "restart activities are complete for...
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
Tominaga 3s lift Nebraska past Wisconsin in OT, 73-63
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga poured in 22 points and keyed a Nebraska comeback that erased a 17-point second-half deficit and a 12-0 run in overtime to carry the Cornhuskers past Wisconsin, 73-63 on Saturday. It was the largest Nebraska comeback win since 2013.
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested, US Marshals Service says
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
Badgers looking to stop skid, defeat top-ranked rival Gophers
MADISON, Wis. -- For the first time since 2014, the Wisconsin men's hockey team will welcome the number one team in the country to the Kohl Center with top-ranked Minnesota in town for the weekend rivalry series. That year, the Gophers entered as number one, but the Badgers swept them...
False swatting threat prompts lockdown at Portage High School Friday
PORTAGE, Wis. -- A false threat against Portage High School put the school on lockdown Friday in what officials believe to be another swatting incident targeting the district. The Portage Police Department said two officers were already at the school at the time the threat was made on Friday. The school was immediately put into a lockdown until police determined the threat was not credible.
UW-Madison campus roads reopen following slippery conditions that also delayed Metro Transit buses
MADISON, Wis. -- Multiple major roads on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus have reopened after heavy snow caused slippery conditions on roadways around Madison. Authorities shut down several campus arteries, including Observatory Drive and Charter Street, as a precaution.
Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Snow emergency in effect for Madison, snow removal work underway
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency for the next two nights after several inches of thick, heavy snow fell Thursday. The city's Streets Division said it would begin plowing every street in the city starting at 3 p.m., but crews had been trying to keep main roads and highways on the city's salt route clear since the snow began falling Thursday morning.
McFarland native Matt Hamilton, Team Shuster win National Curling Championship
DENVER -- Matt Hamilton is a national champion once again. The McFarland native and the rest of Team Shuster won the USA Curling National Championship on Saturday, taking down the team led by Daniel Casper.
Bed Bath & Beyond store on Madison's east side slated to close
MADISON, Wis. -- The Bed Bath & Beyond store on Madison's east side is slated to close as the retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. The east side store, located at 4275 Lien Road, was included on an updated list released this week of nearly 300 Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon stores set to close.
