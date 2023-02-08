MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment on Madison's south side Friday afternoon displaced three people and a dog, the city's fire department said. The fire was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Moorland Road. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said a resident reported the fire had started on a stove and spread to his cabinets and ceiling. The man had tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but the fire was not fully out.

