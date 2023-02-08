Read full article on original website
Chad Y
3d ago
Wild that alcohol and cigarettes are legal and 100% known that they both kill!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Bell Faces Charges
An Indiana man…returning from Michigan, faces charges…after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and more in a Steuben County traffic stop, a few miles south of the Michigan state line on I-69. While talking to Matthew Bell, 45, of Beech Grove, the trooper saw a sealed package on the front seat labeled “RSO Cannabis Gummies.” When asked about the gummies, Bell responded that he had bought the gummies legally in Michigan. The trooper reminded him that marijuana products are illegal in Indiana. A search of the car turned up more than eight pounds of marijuana and over seven pounds of packaged edible products, and assorted paraphernalia. Bell faces the court, soon.
Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine. Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.
Indiana kidnapping suspect released in North Carolina
Sheila York was arrested in Asheville after she was charged in Delaware County last month. She was supposed to return to Muncie.
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
Big warm up heading for Indiana next week
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Big warm up heading for Indiana next week. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4...
State agencies lost millions of dollars in property & equipment paid for by taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Investigates has obtained a database that details property state agencies have reported missing or stolen. The data shows dozens of state offices reported hundreds of missing and stolen items in recent years, costing taxpayers millions of dollars. What’s missing. State agencies own a lot of...
3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana
We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
Indiana man dies in Luce County snowmobile crash
LUCE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man died in a snowmobile crash on Wednesday in Luce County, according to Michigan State Police. At 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, MSP troopers were dispatched to Devil's Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 for a report of a crash involving a single snowmobile.
Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to...
Details on the disciplinary process AG Rokita now faces
Details on the disciplinary process AG Rokita now …. Details on the disciplinary process AG Rokita now faces. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed. 1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side. 1 person shot on Indy's northwest side. Lafayette...
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake
Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m....
Hamilton County Sherrif’s Office Reserve Deputy arrested for OWI
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Westfield Police Department officers pulled Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was off-duty at the time, over around 2:30 a.m. near 116th Street and Town Road. Westfield police proceeded...
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after brawl with inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an attempt to move a belligerent inmate turned into a brawl that resulted in the inmate suffering a fractured nose and orbital bone. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè stated he made the decision to terminate the correctional officer as part of his […]
Briefly back to winter, a new warmup gets underway
Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking a couple days that will feel much more seasonal but a new warmup gets underway. Briefly back to winter, a new warmup gets underway. Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking a couple days that will feel much more seasonal but a new warmup gets underway. Indianapolis...
Sheriff: K9 helps take wanted meth dealer into custody
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man, who was on the Intelligence Led Policing Units’ most wanted list, is in custody after hiding from police and attempting to evade arrest. Daniel Michael, 31, was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine, both Level 2 felonies, as well...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
