ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

Comments / 6

Chad Y
3d ago

Wild that alcohol and cigarettes are legal and 100% known that they both kill!!

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbnowqct.com

Bell Faces Charges

An Indiana man…returning from Michigan, faces charges…after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and more in a Steuben County traffic stop, a few miles south of the Michigan state line on I-69. While talking to Matthew Bell, 45, of Beech Grove, the trooper saw a sealed package on the front seat labeled “RSO Cannabis Gummies.” When asked about the gummies, Bell responded that he had bought the gummies legally in Michigan. The trooper reminded him that marijuana products are illegal in Indiana. A search of the car turned up more than eight pounds of marijuana and over seven pounds of packaged edible products, and assorted paraphernalia. Bell faces the court, soon.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Indiana State Police arrest California man in drug bust during traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A California man is in custody after a big drug bust in Indiana Friday afternoon. K9 Cole is seen pictured with 154 pounds of cocaine.  Indiana State troopers pulled over a semi-truck in Indianapolis around 2:30 p.m. after he failed to signal while changing lanes.The trooper noticed something was off and called for a K9 Unit.The narcotics dog alerted his handler and troopers found 70 kilos of cocaine inside the sleeper of the semi. That's worth nearly $3 million.The 43-year-old driver was arrested on drug charges.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Big warm up heading for Indiana next week

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Big warm up heading for Indiana next week. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

3 Things I Didn’t Know About DUI Checkpoints in Indiana

We are fortunate to live in a time where innovation has given us multiple options to get home safely after going out for drinks beyond calling a cab or having someone in the group volunteer to not have any alcohol so they can be the designated driver for the night. While those two options are still perfectly good, and better than no options at all, the rise of ride-sharing services, Uber and Lyft, over the past several years has made it even easier to get home in a way other than driving yourself because you "only had a few," or you don't think you're that bad. However, as we know, many people push their luck and try to drive themselves home regardless of how many drinks they've had. As long as that continues, law enforcement across Indiana will continue to set up DUI checkpoints in an effort to keep the roads safe. I've always assumed that if you see a checkpoint on the road, you are required to go through it. But, that's not the case. As it turns out, you do have rights.
INDIANA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Indiana man dies in Luce County snowmobile crash

LUCE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indiana man died in a snowmobile crash on Wednesday in Luce County, according to Michigan State Police. At 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, MSP troopers were dispatched to Devil's Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 for a report of a crash involving a single snowmobile.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Details on the disciplinary process AG Rokita now faces

Details on the disciplinary process AG Rokita now …. Details on the disciplinary process AG Rokita now faces. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed. 1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side. 1 person shot on Indy's northwest side. Lafayette...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake

Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Hamilton County Sherrif’s Office Reserve Deputy arrested for OWI

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Westfield Police Department officers pulled Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was off-duty at the time, over around 2:30 a.m. near 116th Street and Town Road. Westfield police proceeded...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Briefly back to winter, a new warmup gets underway

Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking a couple days that will feel much more seasonal but a new warmup gets underway. Briefly back to winter, a new warmup gets underway. Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking a couple days that will feel much more seasonal but a new warmup gets underway. Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff: K9 helps take wanted meth dealer into custody

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man, who was on the Intelligence Led Policing Units’ most wanted list, is in custody after hiding from police and attempting to evade arrest. Daniel Michael, 31, was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and manufacturing methamphetamine, both Level 2 felonies, as well...
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are having trouble putting food on the table, you are not alone. New numbers from Indiana 211 show an alarming increase in the number of food referrals for Hoosier families. 211 is a free and confidential service connecting Indiana residents to local resources, like housing,...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days

It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy