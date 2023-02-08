Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the DeadZack LoveNashville, TN
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs brain trust remains big reason for Super Bowl success
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have two assistants on their coaching staff that have been head coaches in the NFL, and another one that has been interviewed — and passed over — for top jobs too many times to count. That's some pretty good...
Citrus County Chronicle
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Citrus County Chronicle
Prescott pays tribute to late mother while accepting award
PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his “moral compass” and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother, Peggy,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Some Super Bowl players claimed by more than one school
PHOENIX (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played three seasons at Alabama and led the Crimson Tide to a national title game appearance as a freshman. He accounted for 53 total touchdowns and was a second-place Heisman finisher during his lone season with Oklahoma. So which school now gets...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brock Purdy doesn't mind competing with Trey Lance to start
PHOENIX (AP) — Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing for a starting job after going 7-1 and bringing the San Francisco 49ers within one game of the Super Bowl. Purdy and the 49ers fell way short in the NFC championship game after he injured his elbow. He eventually returned to close out the 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion but he couldn’t throw.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:46 a.m. EST
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup could come down to trenches. PHOENIX (AP) — The all-star cast of players in the trenches should decide the Super Bowl champion. Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will make their share of plays. But Sunday’s game will come down to which team controls the line of scrimmage. The Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) reached this point mainly because of a dominant offensive line that allowed Hurts to thrive. He developed into an AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year finalist playing behind a line that features All-Pro center Jason Kelce and All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson. Kelce, Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo have excelled in the playoffs.
Comments / 0