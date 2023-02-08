ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Channel 3000

Election officials test voting machines for upcoming primary

MADISON, Wis. - Election officials in Madison held a public test of voting machines Saturday morning ahead of the upcoming primary on February 21. The test was open to the public, something City of Madison Deputy Clerk Jim Verbick said he hopes instills confidence in the public.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

City of Janesville combines polling places for 2023 Spring Primary

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Janesville is consolidating polling places for the 2023 Spring Primary, officials said Friday. The city will have five polling places instead of 10 for the Feb. 21 election. The move was made due to low expected voter turnout. All five locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Fire at south Madison apartment displaces 3 people

MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment on Madison's south side Friday afternoon displaced three people and a dog, the city's fire department said. The fire was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Moorland Road. In an incident report, the Madison Fire Department said a resident reported the fire had started on a stove and spread to his cabinets and ceiling. The man had tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but the fire was not fully out.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Snow emergency in effect for Madison, snow removal work underway

MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison has declared a snow emergency for the next two nights after several inches of thick, heavy snow fell Thursday. The city's Streets Division said it would begin plowing every street in the city starting at 3 p.m., but crews had been trying to keep main roads and highways on the city's salt route clear since the snow began falling Thursday morning.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday

Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Trial dates scheduled for man charged in deadly north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. -- The trial of a man charged in a deadly shooting on Madison's north side last July has been scheduled to begin in late September. Aquille Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, in the July 22, 2022, shooting that killed 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm

MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. LODI: A snow emergency takes effect at...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers looking to stop skid, defeat top-ranked rival Gophers

MADISON, Wis. -- For the first time since 2014, the Wisconsin men's hockey team will welcome the number one team in the country to the Kohl Center with top-ranked Minnesota in town for the weekend rivalry series. That year, the Gophers entered as number one, but the Badgers swept them...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

False swatting threat prompts lockdown at Portage High School Friday

PORTAGE, Wis. -- A false threat against Portage High School put the school on lockdown Friday in what officials believe to be another swatting incident targeting the district. The Portage Police Department said two officers were already at the school at the time the threat was made on Friday. The school was immediately put into a lockdown until police determined the threat was not credible.
PORTAGE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Messy system enters late tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The nice weather has come to an end. Cloud cover continues to increase tonight with temps falling into the low 30s. A system will move in from the south after midnight bringing our next snow chance. A WINTER STORM WATCH...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
MADISON, WI

