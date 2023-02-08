Three El Dorado Police Officers and one Sheriff Deputy received recognition during a February City Commission meeting for their work in two incidents in El Dorado. The first incident was on Nov. 19. Officers had responded to a shooting on West Central Avenue, during which Sgt. John Thompson observed a vehicle on Central traveling 65 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone. Sgt. Thompson initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance. The officers at the shooting responded to assist. The driver of the vehicle exited his vehicle and produced an AR-15 rifle and began confronting Sgt. Thompson. Sgt. Thompson and Sgt. Patrick Mc Murphy of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and other officers contained the suspect, who was an acquaintance of the shooting suspect. Lt. John Stewart joined the efforts to assist taking the suspect into custody. When a taser had no effect on the suspect, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, the suspect confronted Lt. Stewart with the weapon. As the suspect turned away, Lt. Stewart tackled him from behind and they were able to take him into custody. The suspect was armed with a rifle, handgun, taser and pepper spray.

