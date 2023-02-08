Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beeson, Chazzette Monique; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beigel, Christopher...
Harm to police dog, aggravated burglary charges for Great Bend man
On Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 3:21 a.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Rosewood Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. Prior to officers' arrival, the reporting party was still inside of the residence and locked herself into a room to...
2 hospitalized after Harvey Co. 3-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 7 p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy Equinox driven by Hope L. Smith-Becker, 81, Halstead, was northbound on Halstead Road one mile north of Halstead. The driver failed to yield right...
Officers recognized for actions in two incidents in El Dorado
Three El Dorado Police Officers and one Sheriff Deputy received recognition during a February City Commission meeting for their work in two incidents in El Dorado. The first incident was on Nov. 19. Officers had responded to a shooting on West Central Avenue, during which Sgt. John Thompson observed a vehicle on Central traveling 65 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone. Sgt. Thompson initiated a traffic stop and called for assistance. The officers at the shooting responded to assist. The driver of the vehicle exited his vehicle and produced an AR-15 rifle and began confronting Sgt. Thompson. Sgt. Thompson and Sgt. Patrick Mc Murphy of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and other officers contained the suspect, who was an acquaintance of the shooting suspect. Lt. John Stewart joined the efforts to assist taking the suspect into custody. When a taser had no effect on the suspect, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, the suspect confronted Lt. Stewart with the weapon. As the suspect turned away, Lt. Stewart tackled him from behind and they were able to take him into custody. The suspect was armed with a rifle, handgun, taser and pepper spray.
Saline Co. Sheriff's Office asks Dickinson Co. residents for tips about Picking
From the Saline County Sheriff's Office - Kansas Facebook page:. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating Matthew Scott Picking. Picking is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant with charges of: one count of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Aggravated Battery. Picking was last known to live in the Abilene, Kansas area.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about forged check attempt at Salina bank
On Jan. 19, Salina police officers took a report of a subject attempting to pass a forged check at Bennington State Bank, 2130 S. Ohio Street. On Jan. 17, a male suspect entered the bank and attempted to pass a check. The teller believed the check was suspicious and after researching the account, it was learned the check was fraudulent. It was later determined the ID the suspect provided to pass the check was also fraudulent.
Sheriff asks for help to locate wanted robbery suspect
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County
OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay. The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz. Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the...
55-inch TV, cash stolen from central Salina residence Thursday
A big-screen television and a large amount of cash were stolen from a central Salina residence during the day Thursday. A 40-year-old Salina man told police that he went to work at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday. When he returned to his residence in the 600 block of W. Walnut Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., he found that someone had forced open his front door, causing approximately $500 in damage, Saline Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Fourth person charged in Wichita man’s death
The district attorney's office says Nancy Miller appeared before a judge Thursday and was charged with first-degree murder and a felony count of distribution of marijuana.
BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case
BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
Kansas man sentenced after driving drunk and getting into fatal car crash
A Kansas man has been sentenced after driving drunk and getting into a fatal car crash in 2022.
Wichita dad guilty in toddler’s 2020 drowning death in fenced, locked swimming pool
Wichita police have said William Kabutu was intoxicated when he let his sons, 2 and 4, squeeze through the fence of a locked swimming pool at a south Wichita mobile home park on July 7, 2020.
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in $25K hay theft
The Crime Stoppers in Great Bend and Barton County are looking for more information regarding a theft of hay bales near Olmitz, Kansas.
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
Wichita officers who sent racist, photoshopped image of George Floyd resign
One of them had their last day on Thursday.
Wichita police arrest teen, seek others after shooting that hit four houses, vehicles
Police said more than 20 rounds were fired.
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets $500,000 in marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
School lockdown lifted after Wichita police locate suspect
A suspect has been arrested after a report of an abduction in south Wichita.
