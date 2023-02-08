Read full article on original website
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Kevin Hart says he bought eagle for $16.5M, named it Jalen Hurts
NFL fans can get creative when it comes to expressing love for their team, but Philadelphia Eagles superfan Kevin Hart really let his imagination fly. This week, the comedian shared on social media that he has a new friend: an eagle he bought and eventually named after Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports
Cam Reddish-Josh Hart trade grades: Solid move for Knicks; Blazers take a sellers' stance
The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick the Knicks are sending is their own 2023 first-round pick, which is lottery protected. If it does not convey this year, it will turn into four future second-round picks.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest the QB might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Why Patrick Mahomes being named MVP might actually hurt the Chiefs' chances vs. Eagles
At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. After being named league MVP for the second time on Thursday night, he could also do something that the NFL has not seen since he was 4 years old -- win both league MVP and a Super Bowl title in the same year.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey says it feels like NFC title got 'stolen' from his team due to a lack of this rule
It's been nearly two weeks since the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship, and although the game was a 31-7 blowout, at least one 49ers player is convinced the game might have gone a different way if every quarterback on San Francisco's roster didn't get injured in the game.
CBS Sports
Charlie Strong fourth key assistant out at Miami as Mario Cristobal retools staff in Year 2, per reports
Miami co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong is not expected to return to the Hurricanes for the 2023 season, according to 247Sports among multiple reports. Strong, 62, joined the Canes last offseason when coach Mario Cristobal was hired to replace Manny Diaz. Strong is the fourth assistant to leave...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice as two AFC franchises fight to secure QBs with top picks
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Waiver Wire & schedule notes: Sorting out options after explosive trade deadline
Wow. What a week. Arguably the most impactful trade deadline in NBA history wrapped up yesterday, and the final tallies are astounding. The dust is still settling as the league processes the trades that involved 28 teams (all but the Cavaliers and Bulls), more than 55 players, nine first-round picks*, and 46 second-round picks** -- highlighted, of course, by one of the 15 greatest players of all time swapping places with last season's runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes on surpassing Tom Brady as GOAT says 'ask me when I'm like 38 years old'
Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed just about as perfect of a start to an NFL career as you can ask for. The Chiefs quarterback is set to play in his third Super Bowl and just claimed the second MVP award of his career on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. Considering just how impressive Mahomes' burst onto the scene has been, there is the natural question of where all this could ultimately take him, and possibly one day have him leaping over Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.
Comments / 0