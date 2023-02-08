ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Cam Reddish-Josh Hart trade grades: Solid move for Knicks; Blazers take a sellers' stance

The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick the Knicks are sending is their own 2023 first-round pick, which is lottery protected. If it does not convey this year, it will turn into four future second-round picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest the QB might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: Why Patrick Mahomes being named MVP might actually hurt the Chiefs' chances vs. Eagles

At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. After being named league MVP for the second time on Thursday night, he could also do something that the NFL has not seen since he was 4 years old -- win both league MVP and a Super Bowl title in the same year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice as two AFC franchises fight to secure QBs with top picks

Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Waiver Wire & schedule notes: Sorting out options after explosive trade deadline

Wow. What a week. Arguably the most impactful trade deadline in NBA history wrapped up yesterday, and the final tallies are astounding. The dust is still settling as the league processes the trades that involved 28 teams (all but the Cavaliers and Bulls), more than 55 players, nine first-round picks*, and 46 second-round picks** -- highlighted, of course, by one of the 15 greatest players of all time swapping places with last season's runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.
UTAH STATE
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes on surpassing Tom Brady as GOAT says 'ask me when I'm like 38 years old'

Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed just about as perfect of a start to an NFL career as you can ask for. The Chiefs quarterback is set to play in his third Super Bowl and just claimed the second MVP award of his career on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. Considering just how impressive Mahomes' burst onto the scene has been, there is the natural question of where all this could ultimately take him, and possibly one day have him leaping over Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy