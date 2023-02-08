ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest the QB might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 57 pick, odds: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs upset Eagles in close matchup between NFL's best teams

I'm glad it's the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. These two truly appear to be the best teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have experience on this big stage, and almost appear to be rejuvenated following that win over the trash-talking Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes and Co. reminded everyone why the Chiefs are perennial contenders. As for the Eagles, they have coasted in the postseason, winning both of their playoff matchups by at least 24 points. Is that a sign of things to come, or will that actually hurt Philly in the end?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 57 start time, betting odds, spread: Chiefs vs. Eagles picks from Kansas City expert on 26-16 run

Super Bowl 57 will pit the top two teams in the NFL against each other in a game projected to be closely-contested. For the eighth time in Super Bowl history, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and AFC will meet for the biggest prize in the sport, and also for the eighth time, the Super Bowl point spread projects to be 2.5 points or shorter by game time. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle between 16-3 teams with staggeringly impressive offenses, as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will lead the Chiefs against Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. Chiefs player props, bets, odds, 2023 Super Bowl picks: Patrick Mahomes sails over 1.5 TDs

Super Bowl 57 will take place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. With around 100 million Americans likely to tune in to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles and USA sports betting now legal in nearly half the country, 2023 Super Bowl props are blowing up. With all the focus on one game, oddsmakers can offer hundreds of player props as well as unique offerings on the color of the Gatorade bath and what Rihanna's first song might be during the Super Bowl halftime show. But with so many Super Bowl prop bets offered, which should you target? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets by top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays out 14-1

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will duel for a ring in the culmination of the NFL season. The 2023 Super Bowl will be one of the top sports betting opportunities of the year, and sports books around the world will offer numerous wagers on stats like Patrick Mahomes' passing yardage, Jalen Hurts' rushing yardage, and the length of the National Anthem. Which side, props, and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO

