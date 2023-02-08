ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat wants to keep doing 'weird' stuff to deliberately fuel rumors that she's in the Illuminati

By Barnaby Lane
 3 days ago

Doja Cat attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Getty/Jeff Kravitz

  • Doja Cat isn't done having fun with the rumors that she is a member of the Illuminati.
  • "I'm gonna keep doing deliberate weird ass shit," tweeted the "Kiss Me More" singer.
  • Doja is gearing up for her fourth studio album and is experimenting with a "hardcore punk" sound.

Doja Cat isn't done having fun with the rumors that she is a member of the Illuminati.

"This Illuminati shit is so funny to me I'm gonna keep doing deliberate weird ass shit just to make those people uncomfortable," the "Kiss Me More" singer tweeted on Monday.

"I've [for real] found a new outlet of joy."

In a second tweet, she added: "Playing with people's ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain."

After one fan told her to get an Illuminati tattoo, she replied: "Dude I fuckin will watch me."

Talk that Doja Cat is a member of the Illuminati — a so-called secret group of super-powerful individuals who conspire to control world affairs —  began after she attended a show at Paris Fashion Week last month with her body covered in 30,000 crimson Swarovski crystals.

The makeup artist behind the look, Pat McGrath, said on Instagram that the entire process took nearly five hours to complete.

"The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat's hard work and dedication," said McGrath.

Illuminati theories and crimson diamonds aside, Doja Cat is currently gearing up for her fourth studio album.

Speaking to Variety last week about the untitled album, the 27-year-old star explained that she has been experimenting with a punk sound.

"I know that I've done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds," Doja said. "But for this next era, I'm going in a more masculine direction."

"I feel like we have enough pop-punk artists right now. And if there needs to be more, then let there be more, but I don't think I'm the one to do it," she added. "I want to explore more of a raw, unfiltered, hardcore punk sort of thing."

"It's just something that I'm doing for my own personal fun — getting some drummers and guitarists together. And I don't even know if that's gonna make it out there," Doja added.

