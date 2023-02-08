Murdaugh Family Murders: Day 10 Highlights

Over the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it.Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son in an attempt to distract from the looming threat of his financial problems being exposed, and then took deliberate steps to cover up his role in the grisly crime. To prove their case, they called over a dozen witnesses to detail the crime scene, cell phone data, and...
Comments / 0