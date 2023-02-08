ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murdaugh Family Murders: Day 10 Highlights

 3 days ago

VIDEO: In day 10 of the trial of Alex Murdaugh, the jury heard testimony from former colleagues of the defendant who detailed his alleged financial crimes. The jury also heard testimony about gunshot residue found on Murdaugh’s clothing. (2/8/23)

