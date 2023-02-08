It is probably not great news for your project if you spend half the press tour defending your lack of red-carpet chemistry with your co-star. The carpet might be kinder, though, or at least mercifully briefer, than actually sitting through Your Place or Mine, an experience that often feels like watching two movie stars try to set fire to a pile of wet leaves for 100-plus minutes. What should be breezy, featherweight fun — Reese! Ashton! A screenplay by the lady who wrote The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses! — instead turns out to be oddly hollow, a meandering and synthetic approximation of classic rom-com canon with too little romance or comedy in its strained, familiar formula.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO