Vin Diesel to reprise role of sci-fi antihero Riddick in Riddick: Furya
While the Riddick films may never have achieved the commercial success of a certain other Vin Diesel–starring franchise, the actor has not given up on his sci-fi antihero, who was last seen in 2013's Riddick. Diesel announced Friday that he is reteaming with filmmaker David Twohy for Riddick: Furya, the fourth adventure in the future-set series.
Jerry O'Connell dances with Magic Mike for 49th birthday and would do it again 'in a heartbeat'
Jerry O'Connell is living out his best Magic Mike dreams — and we all get to bear witness. The actor and talk show host joined the Magic Mike Live dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. The performance will make its debut on Friday's episode of The Talk.
Idris Elba's haunted cop faces his worst nightmare in the new trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun
Idris Elba has played Stringer Bell, Bloodsport, and even Nelson Mandela. But to many people, he will always be DCI John Luther, the British cop he portrayed for five seasons on the crime show Luther. Now, after a four-year break, Elba has returned to reprise the part in the upcoming...
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
The untold story of 'Sylvia,' the most WTF episode of Little House on the Prairie ever
Little House on the Prairie was never afraid to bring the trauma. Whether telling stories about alcoholism, anti-Semitism, and racism, or letting Mary's baby and Alice Garvey burn to death in a fire at the school for the blind (sob!), the long-running family drama didn't always equate "wholesome" with "easy to watch."
Fast X director breaks down the first trailer for the end of the franchise
Start your engines — the end of the road for the Fast & Furious franchise just got a whole lot closer with the debut of the long-awaited Fast X trailer. On Friday, the super-sized, action-packed trailer was finally released after weeks of build-up, and the new footage gives fans a sneak peek at where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his friends family are heading in the first of the final two Fast films. Check out the first trailer above now.
How Magic Mike 3 pays tribute to Channing Tatum's 'Pony' dance from the original
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Magic Mike's Last Dance. Smart movie franchises have a signature sound — an aural trigger that instantly brings you into the universe. For Star Wars, it's Darth Vader's masked, mechanized rasp. For Jaws, it's two ominous notes, played over and over. And for Magic Mike, it's the squelchy synth bass of Ginuwine's "Pony."
Victor Garber weighs in on Titanic door controversy: 'It's one of those questions I don't understand'
Victor Garber may be sorry he didn't build Rose a stronger ship, but he's not sorry he thinks your Titanic door theories are silly. "If that's the way [James Cameron] wanted to end the movie, he would've," says Garber in response to his thoughts on the longstanding fan belief that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) fit on the door and lived. "It's one of those questions that I don't really understand. If that spoiled the movie for you, I'm sorry, but that certainly never crossed my mind."
Alison Brie and Dave Franco explain how their marriage fueled Somebody I Used to Know
A few months before the world ended, Alison Brie and Dave Franco had an idea for a movie. Visiting Franco's hometown in Northern California at the end of 2019, and walking the old path from his mother's house to his high school, the married couple conceived a story about "going home and confronting who you used to be compared to who you are now and how you feel about all that." They soon found themselves with plenty of time to write it once the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Musts and Misses: The movies to see (and skip) this weekend
It is probably not great news for your project if you spend half the press tour defending your lack of red-carpet chemistry with your co-star. The carpet might be kinder, though, or at least mercifully briefer, than actually sitting through Your Place or Mine, an experience that often feels like watching two movie stars try to set fire to a pile of wet leaves for 100-plus minutes. What should be breezy, featherweight fun — Reese! Ashton! A screenplay by the lady who wrote The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses! — instead turns out to be oddly hollow, a meandering and synthetic approximation of classic rom-com canon with too little romance or comedy in its strained, familiar formula.
Reese Witherspoon still remembers her Friends lines 23 years after Ross and Rachel were on a break
Your Place or Mine star Reese Witherspoon stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers where she displayed that Witherspoonian dedication to her craft by rattling off lines she had on Friends some 23 years earlier. Witherspoon guest starred on the beloved sitcom in the 2000 episodes "The One with Rachel's...
Whoopi Goldberg starts The View chewing through special announcement: 'I have a Tootsie in my mouth'
This episode of The View has a little sweetness to it. After previously beginning a live broadcast by announcing that she just sat on her glasses, Oscar-winning actress and panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg began Thursday's episode of the long-running talk show with another special reveal. "Hello and welcome to The...
Your Place or Mine director gave Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon reading assignments
Getting an offer to star in a movie can come with any number of things — a generous salary, top billing, or a cozy, personalized trailer. But when it came to starring in Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon were given something unexpected — homework.
Jenna Ortega says she cried 'hysterically' and pulled her hair out over Wednesday's intense shooting schedule
As the old adage goes, "Wednesday's child is full of woe." Which is, coincidentally, exactly how Jenna Ortega felt bringing the Addams Family's middle child to life on screen in Wednesday. The actress revealed during a recent Netflix Q&A that the Tim Burton–directed series' intense shooting schedule — in addition...
The surprising classic inspiration behind Your Place or Mine
Your Place or Mine feels fresh and unique with its use of split screen — and the fact that the two romantic leads spend very little time in the same room. But writer-director Aline Brosh McKenna was inspired by one of the most classic rom-coms of all, Pillow Talk starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson, particularly in that film's use of split screen to create humorous and romantic moments alike.
Robin Wright and son Hopper Penn play a conflicted mother-son duo in Devil's Peak trailer
Real-life mother Robin Wright and son Hopper Penn are bringing their strong bond to the big screen in the upcoming crime thriller Devil's Peak. The Forrest Gump actress and her son — whom she shares with ex-husband Sean Penn — will star as a mother-son duo who long for a better life outside of their small-town community's drug trade and crooked politics. At the heart of the issue is Jacob McNeely (Penn), a conflicted teen who must decide between fleeing his hometown for good or joining his kingpin father's (Billy Bob Thornton) thriving meth-dealing business.
The Flash showrunner breaks down all those season 9 premiere twists
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Flash season 9 premiere. With only 13 episodes to go until The Flash ends for good, why not pause time for a little Groundhog Day action?. The season 9 premiere found Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) on the tail-end of a...
The Last of Us stars behind Henry and Sam wanted to do justice to 'heartbreaking' storyline
Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1, episode 5. Two days before their standout episode of The Last of Us arrives early on HBO Max, actors Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard, who play brothers Henry and Sam, are filled with a mix of nerves and excitement.
Back on the grind: Which original cast members return in Magic Mike's Last Dance?
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Magic Mike's Last Dance. No points for guessing that ace torso-twister Channing Tatum returns for Magic Mike's Last Dance (now in theaters). And anyone who's seen the trailer knows that Caitlin Gerard's Kim — a satisfied customer from 2012's first chapter Magic Mike — is back as well for a flirtatious one-scene cameo, running into Tatum's Mike at a party where he's tending bar.
You star on being Joe's stalker and the Eat the Rich Killer
Warning: This post contains spoilers from You season 4, part 1. This time around, Joe Goldberg wasn't the murderer. Or at least he wasn't the only murderer. When You launched part 1 of its fourth season, Joe (Penn Badgley) found himself living a new life overseas. As Jonathan Moore, he was enjoying all that London (and academia) had to offer. That is, until he found himself falling into a rather insufferable social circle and one night changed everything when he woke up to discover a dead body in his kitchen. He then started to receive texts from the person who would become known as the Eat the Rich Killer. This time around, Joe was the one being stalked.
