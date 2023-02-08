Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder after Bronx quadruple shooting
NEW YORK - The NYPD has charged a man with murder following a quadruple shooting in the Bronx. According to police, Salvatore Rivera, 51, is also charged with manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said Friday around 2:30 p.m., four men were shot near East Tremont Avenue...
New Jersey councilman allegedly shot, killed by former PSE&G co-worker
NEW JERSEY - A New Jersey councilman was fatally shot outside the PSE&G facility in Somerset, allegedly by a former co-worker, the prosecutor’s office said. Russell Heller, 51, was a Republican councilman in Milford Borough in Hunterdon County. He was also actively employed with PSE&G at the facility. According...
Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
NJ student ends her life after video of hallway beating circulates
NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. A 14-year-old girl from Ocean County, New Jersey died by suicide after a disturbing video of girls viciously beating her...
1 arrested, 1 sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
NEW JERSEY - Police have arrested one man, and issued an arrest warrant for another, in connection with the death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities announced. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey...
Victims drugged, robbed during string of incidents at Manhattan gay bars
NEW YORK - City officials are sounding the alarm about a string of incidents at gay bars in Hell's Kitchen and Chelsea where victims have reportedly been drugged and robbed, including at least two that were fatal. Bar owners, as well as planners, are stressing safety while out, as news...
NYC teen reported missing found dead with burns and gunshot wound
NEW YORK - The body of a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Brooklyn was found near freight train tracks in Midwood. Deandre Matthews was found with significant burn wounds throughout his body and a single gunshot wound to the head. They say he also showed signs of smoke inhalation.
4 people shot in Coney Island
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after four people were shot in Coney Island, Brooklyn on Friday evening. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. outside a mini-mart on Mermaid Avenue near West 3rd Street. All four victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive. So...
New Jersey kindergarten teacher's body found in shallow grave
NEW JERSEY - Authorities are investigating the death of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny. Luz Hernandez, 33, was reported missing on Monday when she didn't show up for work. On Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check...
NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 21. She had tried to kill a Queens woman who resembled her and then stole her identification cards and jewelry.
Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan
NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
Funeral for slain NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz
NEW YORK - A funeral service was held Thursday for slain NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz. Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell spoke at the funeral. "He swore to take an oath to serve and protect. He became the symbol of what's great about this country. Today we celebrate his life," Adams said.
Reward raised in case of Hofstra student attacked with acid
NEW YORK - The Nassau County Police Department has announced the reward in connection with the acid attack on a Hofstra student has been increased to $50,000. Nafiah Ikram had just parked a car outside her family's home on Arlington Avenue in Elmont at about 8:30 p.m. on March 17, 2021, and was walking up the driveway when someone threw a corrosive liquid at her.
22-year-old man fatally shot in Times Square during rush hour
NEW YORK - A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday in the Times Square area during the evening rush hour, the NYPD said. There was a heavy NYPD presence in the area of W. 44th St. and 8th Ave, just two blocks from where the Port Authority Bus Terminal is located.
Huge fire burns Bronx grocery store
NEW YORK - More than 100 firefighters battled a 5-alarm fire at a Bronx supermarket on Thursday evening. The flames broke out at the CTown supermarket on University Ave in the Morris Heights section around 5:30 p.m. The fire spread throughout the 1-story building. Thick black smoke could be seen...
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
Supermarket robot escapes store
A robotic supermarket assistant made a great escape from a Pennsylvania store. Marty, a robot known to the regulars at the Giant Food in Hellertown, decided to leave the store and head across the parking lot. The tall, thin robot on wheels with "googly eyes" has been used by the...
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - Friday night at Radio City Musical, the Freestyle and Old School Extravaganza. A 90s throwback with stars Lisa Lisa, Tone Loc, Montell Jordan, Mase and more. Also tonight in Brooklyn, it’s Ladies Night RnB Super Jam at Barclays Center with Neyo, Maxwell, Keyshia Cole and more.
Manhattan monthly rents top $5,000
NEW YORK - New York City's eye-watering rental prices are continuing to rise to near-record highs. According to a new report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel, the median rent in Manhattan is currently an eye-watering $4,097, an increase of 15.4% from January 2022, and the average rent is a shocking $5,142.
