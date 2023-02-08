Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach. Police say the person of interest is in custody and there are no outstanding suspects and...
7 displaced in VB house fire
Missing Newport News man found safe and unharmed
UPDATE: Lassiter has been found and is safe and unharmed. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a missing man they believe is endangered. Shakeem Lassiter, 26, was last seen at about 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive in Newport News. He is about 5-foot-10, […]
VB hit-and-run victim still searching for justice
The moment that Jeremy Hough's life changed forever was all caught on camera. Hough was walking to the bus stop on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Kellam Road last July when he was hit by a car and left for dead. It was caught on surveillance video by a nearby business. He's still on the path to recovery as he seeks justice for what happened.
Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking tour
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia …. Police say the person of interest is in custody, there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community...
Man shot on Oyster House Road in Accomac
ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County deputies are searching for whoever shot a 45-year-old man in an apparent drive-by earlier this month in Accomac. The sheriff’s office says the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. February 1 in the 23000 block of Oyster House Road, off Drummondtown Road between Accomac and Daugherty.
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting to break into home in Illinois
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting …. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Sentara’s 3D Mammography van brings cancer screening …. A bright...
Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal cruelty
A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal …. A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. WAVY’s Navy...
Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
Hampton apartment building damaged in fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton apartment building sustained damage as the result of a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue, they and Hampton Police responded to the fire in the 300 block of Union Street just after 3 p.m. Residents evacuated the building just after fire personnel arrived, […]
Newport News man sentenced to 5 years for shooting into VB home, hiding rifle
Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Nashville Ave. in Portsmouth
According to police, 30-year-old Shamoine Briggs and 31-year-old Joseph Cross were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, five counts of use of a firearm, robbery, carjacking, arson, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Charges dropped against Chesapeake man shot by Portsmouth police last year
The charges against Andre Rawls, a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or dropped. He had been arrested July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. Charges dropped against...
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested following police pursuit that ended in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police say three juveniles and one adult have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon that ended in Newport News. According to Chesapeake police, an officer located a stolen vehicle around 1:55 p.m. on Portsmouth Blvd. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it refused […]
Norfolk man sentenced in drug deal gone wrong that left teen paralyzed
A Norfolk man was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison for shooting a teenager in a drug done deal gone wrong that left the teen paralyzed. Dearon Earnest Mosley, 22, pleaded guilty last March to aggravated malicious wounding and to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Michelle J. Atkins sentenced Mosley to serve 20 years in prison, with 10 years and four months suspended, for aggravated malicious wounding, and three years for the use of a firearm.
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing son, former NSU student
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In the fall of 2021, Number 74 made his mother proud at Maury High school with another of what he branded the Let’s Go tackle. After graduation, Keith Anderson decided to enroll at Norfolk State University to stay close to home. Last month, his mother, Mesha Anderson, thought it was academics […]
MISSING: Police in Norfolk search for NSU student last seen Jan. 29
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking the public for help as they search for a missing Norfolk State University student. Keith Anderson, 18, was last seen at NSU on January 29. According to his family, he's a freshman. He's described as being 6'1" and roughly 300...
Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth police officer
The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or set aside. Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth …. The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022...
Garage catches fire in Portsmouth overnight
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services worked to extinguish a residential garage fire early Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of the fire just before 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Teal Street, near Jacquelyn Drive and Portsmouth Boulevard. When firefighters arrived on...
