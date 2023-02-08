ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Mineola Drive in Virginia Beach. Police say the person of interest is in custody and there are no outstanding suspects and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

7 displaced in VB house fire

Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. https://bit.ly/3K07fWd. Seven people were displaced as the result of a residential fire in the 300 block of 22nd Street at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Friday. https://bit.ly/3K07fWd.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News man found safe and unharmed

UPDATE: Lassiter has been found and is safe and unharmed. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a missing man they believe is endangered. Shakeem Lassiter, 26, was last seen at about 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in the 500 block of Bellfield Drive in Newport News. He is about 5-foot-10, […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

VB hit-and-run victim still searching for justice

The moment that Jeremy Hough's life changed forever was all caught on camera. Hough was walking to the bus stop on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Kellam Road last July when he was hit by a car and left for dead. It was caught on surveillance video by a nearby business. He's still on the path to recovery as he seeks justice for what happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking tour

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Hidden History: Portsmouth Heroes and History walking …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 1 dead after shooting on Mineola Drive in Virginia …. Police say the person of interest is in custody, there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot on Oyster House Road in Accomac

ACCOMAC, Va. (WAVY) — Accomack County deputies are searching for whoever shot a 45-year-old man in an apparent drive-by earlier this month in Accomac. The sheriff’s office says the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. February 1 in the 23000 block of Oyster House Road, off Drummondtown Road between Accomac and Daugherty.
ACCOMAC, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal cruelty

A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal …. A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. WAVY’s Navy...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Vehicle on Portsmouth Blvd. in Suffolk damaged in fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle was damaged as the result of a fire Thursday evening on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s Engine 3 and Ladder 3 responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard at 9:29 p.m. There were no injuries...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton apartment building damaged in fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton apartment building sustained damage as the result of a fire Friday afternoon. According to the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue, they and Hampton Police responded to the fire in the 300 block of Union Street just after 3 p.m. Residents evacuated the building just after fire personnel arrived, […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk man sentenced in drug deal gone wrong that left teen paralyzed

A Norfolk man was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison for shooting a teenager in a drug done deal gone wrong that left the teen paralyzed. Dearon Earnest Mosley, 22, pleaded guilty last March to aggravated malicious wounding and to the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Michelle J. Atkins sentenced Mosley to serve 20 years in prison, with 10 years and four months suspended, for aggravated malicious wounding, and three years for the use of a firearm.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth police officer

The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or set aside. Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth …. The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Garage catches fire in Portsmouth overnight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services worked to extinguish a residential garage fire early Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of the fire just before 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Teal Street, near Jacquelyn Drive and Portsmouth Boulevard. When firefighters arrived on...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

