ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
petpress.net

Top 10 Best Toy Dog Breeds for Companionship and Loyalty

Toy dog breeds are a type of small-sized companion dogs that have been selectively bred over centuries to be ideal companions for humans. These pint-sized pups come in all shapes and sizes and make perfect lapdogs due to their low energy levels and friendly temperaments. Toy dog breeds are also...
People

Bruno the Cat Finds New Owners After Previous Family Returned Pet for Being 'Too Affectionate'

Bruno's affectionate head-butting, distracting bedtime cuddling, and frequent "zoomies" made him the wrong fit for his last family, but this cat's tale has a happy ending A cat named Bruno returned to a New Jersey shelter a week after his adoption after his family found the pet "too affectionate." According to a Facebook Jan. 25 post from the Montville Animal Shelter, Bruno was recently adopted by a mother and her daughter, both first-time cat owners, which likely played a part in why they relinquished the animal one week...
MONTVILLE, NJ
CNET

Amazon Prime Just Added a New Perk: 10 You Should Start Using

Amazon Prime just announced a brand-new membership perk for 2023: a monthly prescription service called RxPass that'll let Prime members get all of their prescriptions for one monthly $5 subscription cost. The new benefit joins a long list of existing Prime perks, some well known (free two-day shipping, anyone?) and others less so.
AOL Corp

Surprise your Valentine with Oprah's fave travel jewelry box — it's down to $16

It's not too late to find something that's both affordable and special for her this Valentine's Day. We did! And we're talking Oprah-level special! Right now, Oprah's favorite travel jewelry box is on sale for as little as $16 at Amazon, and it's sure to delight your sweetheart, your child, your bestie, your mom or even you. Hey, at that price, you might as well spoil everybody. (Tip: To really spoil someone, though, fill it with items that sparkle and shine.) Make sure it arrives in time with Amazon Prime (it's free to sign up).
a-z-animals.com

Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!

Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
TODAY.com

Amazon already dropped a ton of deals before Presidents Day — 38 finds starting at $7

It feels like just yesterday we were shopping Black Friday deals and last-minute holiday markdowns. But in the blink of an eye, January is already behind us. and the first sales event of the year is around the corner. If you've been itching to shop big discounts again, Amazon is here to answer your prayers with a ton of sales ahead of Presidents Day weekend.
Family Handyman

How To Clean Windows With Vinegar

Streak-free windows have been a priority for home and professional cleaners for generations. Low-tech methods like soap and vinegar worked for years. Then commercial products that promised better living through chemistry marketed their way into homes around the world. Now, consumers increasingly want cleaning options that aren't harmful to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy