ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Andie MacDowell’s Kids Are All Successful In Their Own Ways

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27JzKt_0kgPL9Lb00

Though marriage isn’t in Andie MacDowell’s plan any longer after two trials, she claims the three beautiful gifts she got from her first union are enough to last her for a lifetime. “If I did nothing else, I feel just having and raising them would be enough,” Andie disclosed. “The rest is icing.”

Andie started her marriage journey with Paul Qualley in 1986 and divorced in 1999; she decided to retry two years later with Rhett Hartzog, her childhood friend whom she reconnected with through her sister. Subsequently, she left Rhett in 2004 and focused on her three kids: Justin, Rainey, and Margaret. Meet her children.

Justin Qualley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riMXy_0kgPL9Lb00
Instagram

Nothing much is known about Justin because he has successfully managed to stay out of the spotlight, unlike his siblings. However, he welcomed Andie’s first grandchild in November 2022 with his partner, Nicolette, and Andie can’t stop gushing about the cute little girl.

“I just spent Christmas with her,” Andie revealed on a recent episode of Today. “I’ve never had somebody look into me and see my soul like that. It was definitely a soul-to-soul connection.

Rainey Qualley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wj3SK_0kgPL9Lb00
Instagram

As a multitalented beautiful young woman, Rainey is an actress and a musician who loves going on trips with her mother, Andie. She introduced herself to the music world in 2015 with the name “Rainsford” and released an album in 2018, Emotional Support Animal.

She has starred in movies like Ocean’s Eight and The Shuroo’s Process.

Margaret Qualley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQxT5_0kgPL9Lb00
Instagram

Magaret has also followed in her mother’s footsteps, in fact, she made Andie star alongside her in the Netflix series, Maid. “It was my idea. I was so excited about it. I was up in Canada quarantining, and the role of my mom was still open, and it dawned on me that I’ve always wanted to work with my mom,” she revealed. “And then, I was like, ‘Whoa, this is it. My mom’s gotta do this.’ And I called Margot Robbie, and she loved the idea.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges’ Kids: Meet His 3 Daughters From Oldest To Youngest

The star began his career as a child actor alongside his brother Beau Bridges and famous father Llyod Bridges. In 2010, Jeff won the Best Actor Oscar for ‘Crazy Heart’. Jeff Bridges has certainly cemented his name alongside the great Hollywood actors. Starting off as a child actor in the late 60s alongside his famous father Lloyd Bridges, Jeff was immersed in the industry and found a viable career making TV appearances. After landing his first starring role in the classic film The Last Picture Show at the age of 22, Jeff would soon make his way as a leading man in Tinseltown.
Life and Style Weekly

Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’

Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Remembering Lisa Loring, The Original Wednesday Addams, Through Photos

Lisa Loring was popular for her role as a child actress in the Addam Family from 1964 to 1966. Aside from playing Wednesday Addams in the hit family sitcom, she also starred in productions like The Pruitts of Southampton and the ’80s soap opera, As The World Turns. Much of her was not seen in the ’90s, but she appeared again later on and featured in the credits of 2014’s Way Down Chinatown and Doctor Spine in 2015.
HAWAII STATE
People

Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'

Anderson brought Vogue along to get ready for the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, where she wore a gown inspired by her iconic swimsuit "Flashback!" That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story. In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and...
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Elite Daily

The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Two Children Of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host, Vanna White

Vanna White has been a popular face on television ever since she started co-hosting Wheel of Fortune alongside Pat Sajak in 1982. She started her career as a model and participated in the 1978 Miss Georgia competition before clinching the role of letter-turner on the popular game show where her characteristic smile and beautiful evening dresses got her into the hearts of the viewers.
GEORGIA STATE
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Fans Were Divided Over Shania Twain’s Wild Grammys Outfit

Shania Twain wore a very unique outfit for the 65th annual Grammy Awards this year. While some fans loved the look, others seemed to hate it and made fun of it. She wore a black and white polka dot suit that was designed by Harris Reed. The outfit came with a matching oversized hat and a bright red wig.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
10K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy