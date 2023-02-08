Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis football players sign letters of intent
STURGIS, S.D. – Two student-athletes from Sturgis plan to play football at the next level. Reese Jacobs signed a letter of intent to play football at Chadron State College. Jacobs earned All-State and All-Conference honors while playing for the Scoopers. Plus, he had 88 tackles in his senior season.
newscenter1.tv
Raiders dominate the Cobblers in high school wrestling: Check out 8 photos and highlights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – We’re in the final stretch of the high school wrestling season. The Region 4A Wrestling Tournament is coming up on February 18, where wrestlers will have a chance to qualify for the state tournament. In the meantime, Rapid City Stevens wrapped up the regular...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards
The public had a third opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Friday at The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City, and many used the opportunity to criticize the current draft. Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, […] The post Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
LIVE BLOG: What is happening in our legislature? February Cracker Barrel
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Follow us live as we report from February’s Cracker Barrel at Western Dakota Tech. Many of your legislators are here to discuss the topics that are most important to the people they serve. The session began with a brief statement from each of the speakers and then the floor will be open to audience questions.
kotatv.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
newscenter1.tv
State Board of Education Standards hears from proponents and opponents of the new South Dakota social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every five to seven years, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards re-evaluates the standards for teaching social studies and holds public meetings around the state on proposed changes. On Friday, they held the first of four meetings in downtown Rapid City at the Rushmore Hotel.
newscenter1.tv
Monument Health hosting 2023 February Freeze 5K Fun Run/Walk in Founders Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health’s 2023 February Freeze 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Founders Park Shelter to celebrate Cardiac Rehabilitation Week. Registration for the event opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 11:45 a.m. The run/walk will begin at noon, and...
newscenter1.tv
“Hunting with a camera”; Black Hills wildlife photographer wins national photo contest
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local Black Hills wildlife photographer Ryan Baskerville took first place for his photograph of a big-horn sheep at the 2023 Wild Sheep Foundation National Conference. Two of his photos made it to Top Ten in the Live Animal section of the contest, with one of these taking first place. There’s no monetary prize for the competition, only recognition and the opportunity to have the winning photo used on the cover of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s quarterly magazine.
kotatv.com
Box Elder grows in the entertainment business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
The Haunting of South Dakota’s Bullock Hotel
Multitudes of hotel staff and visitors have experienced unsettling things in Deadwood, South Dakota's Bullock Hotel. Many of them left in the middle of the night never to return. Sound like a great ghost story? It really is. But we have to go back to the beginning to grab the full story.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center puts focus on another important bird of prey with upcoming Superb Owl party
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As Arizona gets ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles for the big game on Sunday, the Black Hills Raptor Center is looking to put the focus on owls for their first-ever Superb Owl Party ahead of Sunday. Executive Director for the Black Hills Raptor Center Maggie Engler explains more about the event.
sdpb.org
Crazy Horse Memorial: New CEO on the view from 6,532 feet up & 75 years in
On today's In the Moment... Lori Walsh takes listeners to a mountain with a mission. For 75 years, work on the Crazy Horse Memorial has continued one chisel and one blast at a time. Its work is now supported by Whitney Rencountre, the new CEO of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation.
hubcityradio.com
Daniel Ainslie resigns as Sturgis City Manager
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – After serving as Sturgis City Manager for 11 years, Daniel Ainslie is leaving city employment. The Sturgis City Council reluctantly accepted his letter giving notice following Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. Ainslie’s departure comes just over one year from the date the Sturgis City...
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
Police, staff cleared in young mother’s death
Family says autopsy, investigation don’t bring closure as officials in South Dakota focus on meth dealer. Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into...
KULR8
Two people have been arrested in South Dakota for fire that killed a person in Montana
FALLON, Mont. - Two people have been arrested after a fire in Fallon in January. The Montana Attorney General’s Office reports the fire resulted in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon on Jan. 23. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota, and was charged with...
NBCMontana
Homicide, arson arrests made following Fallon fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two individuals after a fire in Fallon during January, according to Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Agents arrested Sterling Brown Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota. Brown was charged with deliberate homicide for the death of...
KELOLAND TV
2 injured in SUV crash in Custer County
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people had to be helped out of an SUV after a crash in Custer County. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Ghost Canyon Road just before 10 a.m. Thursday. 3 people were inside the SUV when it...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead, 2 injured following Rapid City explosion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in a Rapid City neighborhood were evacuated from their homes following an early morning explosion Friday. A vehicle driving at high speeds crashed into a Rapid City home on Friday morning. The Rapid City Fire Department confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died in an ensuing explosion and two others are injured. There were four people in the house.
