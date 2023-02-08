ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Sturgis football players sign letters of intent

STURGIS, S.D. – Two student-athletes from Sturgis plan to play football at the next level. Reese Jacobs signed a letter of intent to play football at Chadron State College. Jacobs earned All-State and All-Conference honors while playing for the Scoopers. Plus, he had 88 tackles in his senior season.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
South Dakota Searchlight

Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards

The public had a third opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Friday at The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City, and many used the opportunity to criticize the current draft. Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, […] The post Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

LIVE BLOG: What is happening in our legislature? February Cracker Barrel

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Follow us live as we report from February’s Cracker Barrel at Western Dakota Tech. Many of your legislators are here to discuss the topics that are most important to the people they serve. The session began with a brief statement from each of the speakers and then the floor will be open to audience questions.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
newscenter1.tv

“Hunting with a camera”; Black Hills wildlife photographer wins national photo contest

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local Black Hills wildlife photographer Ryan Baskerville took first place for his photograph of a big-horn sheep at the 2023 Wild Sheep Foundation National Conference. Two of his photos made it to Top Ten in the Live Animal section of the contest, with one of these taking first place. There’s no monetary prize for the competition, only recognition and the opportunity to have the winning photo used on the cover of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s quarterly magazine.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Box Elder grows in the entertainment business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Daniel Ainslie resigns as Sturgis City Manager

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – After serving as Sturgis City Manager for 11 years, Daniel Ainslie is leaving city employment. The Sturgis City Council reluctantly accepted his letter giving notice following Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. Ainslie’s departure comes just over one year from the date the Sturgis City...
STURGIS, SD
Buffalo's Fire

Police, staff cleared in young mother’s death

Family says autopsy, investigation don’t bring closure as officials in South Dakota focus on meth dealer. Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into...
RAPID CITY, SD
NBCMontana

Homicide, arson arrests made following Fallon fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two individuals after a fire in Fallon during January, according to Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Agents arrested Sterling Brown Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota. Brown was charged with deliberate homicide for the death of...
FALLON, MT
KELOLAND TV

2 injured in SUV crash in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people had to be helped out of an SUV after a crash in Custer County. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Ghost Canyon Road just before 10 a.m. Thursday. 3 people were inside the SUV when it...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 dead, 2 injured following Rapid City explosion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in a Rapid City neighborhood were evacuated from their homes following an early morning explosion Friday. A vehicle driving at high speeds crashed into a Rapid City home on Friday morning. The Rapid City Fire Department confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died in an ensuing explosion and two others are injured. There were four people in the house.
RAPID CITY, SD

