The 2022 Detroit Lions started the season with a 1-6 record, before flipping the switch and winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, Detroit finished one win short of making the NFL playoffs. If they had gotten in, many believe they could have made some noise. As we look toward the 2023 season, quite a few people are already penciling in Detroit as the favorite to win the NFC North, and if that happens, they would host a home playoff game. But could they actually go from 9-8 all the way to the Super Bowl? Here are 5 recent examples of teams that went from around a .500 record, or even worse in some cases, all the way to the Super Bowl.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO