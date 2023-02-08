Read full article on original website
Related
Why Donnie Wahlberg Is Often The Only Blue Bloods Cast Member Really Eating In Those Infamous Family Dinner Scenes
Donnie Wahlberg has a spot-on take about those Blue Bloods family dinner scenes.
tvinsider.com
Tom Cavanagh Returns to ‘Blue Bloods,’ Apple’s ‘Dear Edward,’ a Controversial ‘Stand,’ ‘Spoiler Alert’ on Peacock
Tom Cavanagh, who last guest-starred on Blue Bloods in Season 4, returns as Danny’s troubled friend. The Apple TV+ drama Dear Edward explores grief after a plane crash where only one passenger, a 12-year-old boy, survived. A Showtime sports documentary profiles the controversial ex-NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. Peacock begins streaming Spoiler Alert, based on TV journalist Michael Ausiello’s memoir.
Who Died In The ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Premiere?
The fifth and final season of A Million Little Things premiered on ABC Wednesday, February 8, and within minutes of the episode, our beloved Boston friend group gathered at Sophie and Danny’s house to…host a funeral. If you have yet to watch the farewell season premiere and want to avoid spoilers, consider this your chance to stop reading. But if you need to know who died in the A Million Little Things Season 5 premiere, we have the answer. Creator DJ Nash told Variety that multiple people die in the final season, and the premiere’s episode description confirmed an early death by...
Where Is the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ Now?
Unpopular opinion: We love a reboot. Seeing some of our favorites back on the silver screen and being put back into the fictional worlds of our favorite TV shows always makes us oh so happy. Now, are these reboots better than the originals? Hardly ever. But if you manage your...
EW.com
The untold story of 'Sylvia,' the most WTF episode of Little House on the Prairie ever
Little House on the Prairie was never afraid to bring the trauma. Whether telling stories about alcoholism, anti-Semitism, and racism, or letting Mary's baby and Alice Garvey burn to death in a fire at the school for the blind (sob!), the long-running family drama didn't always equate "wholesome" with "easy to watch."
Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set
For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Dick Wolf Told 2 Cast Members ‘I Can Kill You at Anytime’ at the 1st Dinner They Had
Even huge 'Chicago P.D.' fans are shocked by this bit of behind-the-scenes trivia regarding co-creator Dick Wolf.
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
The Good Doctor Twist: [Spoiler] Fired
St. Bonaventure is down a resident following Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor. TVLine can confirm that Season 6’s 11th episode, “The Good Boy,” marked the final appearance by recurring guest star Savannah Welch, who was introduced last fall as surgeon-in-training Danica “Danni” Powell. Chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim was forced to fire Powell after she attempted to carry out an unsupervised operation on an old Navy friend with supplies she stole from the hospital. Asher, who guided Powell through the procedure prior to Lim’s arrival, was placed on a two-month probation. Powell had shown a pattern of disobedience during her...
EW.com
Jerry O'Connell dances with Magic Mike for 49th birthday and would do it again 'in a heartbeat'
Jerry O'Connell is living out his best Magic Mike dreams — and we all get to bear witness. The actor and talk show host joined the Magic Mike Live dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. The performance will make its debut on Friday's episode of The Talk.
Jay's Disappointing Character Arc Has Chicago PD Fans Almost Wishing He Was Gone For Good
This article contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12 of "Chicago P.D." Ever since "Chicago P.D." premiered in 2014 as the second series in the "One Chicago" franchise, numerous compelling characters have populated the 21st District. The series is led by morally corrupt Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), whose team of officers and detectives provides viewers with multiple personalities to root for. Of these officers, Senior Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was the balancing act between some of Voight's and Detective Alvin Olinsky's (Elias Koteas) questionable actions. He was a popular main character, and in Soffer's own words as he announced his exit from the program, "To create this hour-long drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead" (via Variety).
Harrison Ford Says Wife Calista Flockhart Doesn’t Fly With Him in Vintage Planes After Near-Death Accident
It’s no Millennium Falcon! Harrison Ford revealed that Calista Flockhart refuses to fly in “vintage” planes with him after his near-fatal accident in 2015. “My wife does not fly with me in vintage airplanes anymore — she will in others,” the Star Wars star*, 80, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday, February […]
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Shares Scene That Made Him Realize ‘I’ve Been Upgraded as a Director’
Rocky Carroll is once again wearing two director hats — on camera (as Leon Vance) and behind it — for the January 23 episode of NCIS. For the 21st episode of the CBS procedural he’s directed, Carroll has both at least one heart-to-heart and some action scenes when, in “Big Rig,” the team is drawn in to help an already-in-progress undercover FBI operation. An old friend of Torres’ (Wilmer Valderrama) comes to him, disheveled and bloodied, for guidance amidst the op and then disappears, leading to the team trying to track him down.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Reflects on Reaching 450 Episodes, Ponders Major Returns
NCIS is hitting quite the milestone, one few shows ever reach, with its 450th episode this season. “It’s just kind of surreal,” series star Rocky Carroll told TV Insider recently while discussing the latest episode he directed (the 21st!). “The fact that we’ve done 450 is a real testament all the way around, not only to the network and the people connected to the show but also to a very loyal fan base.”
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
TV Fanatic
Kelly Severide Will Be Absent From Chicago Fire, but Don’t Panic.
Kelly Severide is taking a temporary leave of absence from Firehouse 51. Deadline reported Friday afternoon that Taylor Kinney is taking a break from Chicago Fire. The outlet says the actor is dealing with a personal matter. Future scripts will likely need to be rewritten to accommodate the beloved actor's...
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Holly Robinson Peete 'Shocked' Husband Rodney with Entire USC Marching Band at Their Wedding
Holly Robinson Peete knows how to pull off a surprise of epic proportions. When the actress was planning her 1995 nuptials to her NFL quarterback husband Rodney Peete, she knew she wanted to go big. "In 1994 Rodney shocked and surprised me with what I think is arguably the best...
General Hospital Spoilers: Carly is forced to do Obrecht's bidding in exchange for Liesl saving Willow's life
Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is furious with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) on General Hospital for keeping her away from her twin daughters Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) and Willow Tait (KateLynn Macmullen), Nina has vowed to never forgive her nemesis but if spoiler alerts are correct Nina may be about to exact her revenge in a most interesting manner. Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals that Liesl Obrecht (Kathlene Gati) will make a move that will have Carly right where Nina needs her.
Comments / 0