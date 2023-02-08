ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

New Hampshire city forms teams to track overdose deaths

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Officials in New Hampshire’s largest city are forming teams to take a closer look at nine suspected overdose deaths this month, seven of them over a couple of days.

A group of 20 service providers representing federal, state and local agencies held an emergency meeting Tuesday in Manchester to discuss what happened, WMUR-TV reported.

City officials said three of the people who died were homeless. One was a non-Manchester resident who died in a hotel. The others died in homes.

Officials are waiting for toxicology reports for more answers.

“What we did today is go through the seven individual cases trying to find a common denominator,” said Anna Thomas, Manchester public health director.

The Manchester Police Department has activated a daily overdose monitoring system to try and track the deaths and eventually send the teams out to hot-spot areas.

“The idea is to flood those areas with resources to really try to educate people in the area,” Thomas said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Shaheen calls for relief funds to be used to boost affordable child care

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kendra Brook gave birth to her third son, Liam, just one week ago, but she is already back on the job, working from home, as a real estate agent. Finding affordable child care for her children has been near impossible, Kendra said, adding that she has simply "given up" on identifying other options.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

NH father who lost daughter to fentanyl overdose attends State of the Union

NASHUA - More attention is being brought to the addiction crisis across the nation following President Biden's State of the Union address. A New Hampshire father was in the audience as the president shared his daughter Courtney's story. "I heard the president say Courtney's name, good stuff," Doug Griffin told WBZ while at the airport on his way home from the address. Courtney was just 20 years old when she overdosed on fentanyl. "We thought we'd have time to get her treatment, to get help, then fentanyl came along, and it was too late," said Griffin....
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Two people taken to hospital after roof collapse in New Hampshire

BENNINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Friday in a roof collapse in Bennington, N.H., officials said. The collapse took place before noon. Officials said two people were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. SKY7 cameras captured a view of the scene with pieces of...
BENNINGTON, NH
WMUR.com

Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House

CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft in Nashua

NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
NASHUA, NH
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

‘Extended Doorway’ now providing 24/7 addiction treatment services via Farnum Center

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC), the state-contracted provider of The Doorway of Greater Manchester, has partnered with Easterseals NH Farnum to be the Extended Doorway. Individuals seeking immediate substance use treatment services for themselves, patients, or loved ones can now access care in Manchester after hours and throughout the weekend.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

3 new providers join Elliot Health System

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Christopher

Tuesday, February 14th — Tonight, we are hoping someone watching will have a lot of love to spare for 12-year-old Christopher. He is curious, and creative, and wants to find his Home at Last. Plus, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a local photographer who has made it her mission...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close

AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
AMHERST, NH
pureoldies1041.com

NH Walmarts target of bomb threats

KEENE, NH – Walmart stores across New Hampshire have been targeted with explosive bomb threats. In a news release on Tuesday the Claremont Police Department said that at about 2:45 pm they received a call about a bomb inside of Walmart. A store associated called the police station, reporting that the suspect had called the retailer directly to make the threat.
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Missing Canterbury child found safe

CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CANTERBURY, NH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy