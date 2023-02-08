ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers.

A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, of Beech Grove, was speeding.

2 Massachusetts men arrested after ISP make pot bust on I-80

ISP said there was a sealed package in clear view on the front passenger seat that was labeled “RSO CANNABIS GUMMIES.” Bell reportedly said the package was full of cannabis products that were legally purchased in Michigan, where recreational (and medical) marijuana use is legal. However, marijuana is still illegal in the state of Indiana.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found more than eight pounds of suspected marijuana and over seven pounds of edible products, plus other paraphernalia.

Bell was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing and possession of marijuana.

Indiana State Police remind Indiana residents that even if a marijuana product is purchased legally in another state, it becomes an illegal item once you enter Indiana state lines.

“If you choose to purchase and/or consume Marijuana in a state where it is considered lawful to purchase and possess, it would be advisable not to bring your purchases back to Indiana,” said ISP in a release.

Comments / 124

Charla Ivey
3d ago

Go arrest the murders and the big time dealers. Indiana is a joke... who cares about pot, it's a medicine created by God... Legalize it already..

I'm right
3d ago

This is exactly why Indiana will not go legal. It's legal all around Indiana so Indiana becomes a funnel and makes it easy for them to bust people for illegal Marijuana coming into the state.There is too much money to be made for the people who work for the state by busting every person they can, lining pockets everywhere.

Nurse36
3d ago

You’re concerned about pot out of everything else? I don’t even smoke pot and find this absolutely ridiculous

