ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers.

A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, of Beech Grove, was speeding.

ISP said there was a sealed package in clear view on the front passenger seat that was labeled “RSO CANNABIS GUMMIES.” Bell reportedly said the package was full of cannabis products that were legally purchased in Michigan, where recreational (and medical) marijuana use is legal. However, marijuana is still illegal in the state of Indiana.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found more than eight pounds of suspected marijuana and over seven pounds of edible products, plus other paraphernalia.

Bell was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing and possession of marijuana.

Indiana State Police remind Indiana residents that even if a marijuana product is purchased legally in another state, it becomes an illegal item once you enter Indiana state lines.

“If you choose to purchase and/or consume Marijuana in a state where it is considered lawful to purchase and possess, it would be advisable not to bring your purchases back to Indiana,” said ISP in a release.

