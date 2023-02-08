ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Remember: Alcohol-related crashes spike on Super Bowl Sunday

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhs6v_0kgPJvyc00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After a record year for Colorado traffic deaths , law enforcement is reminding the public: don’t take Super Bowl Sunday’s foamy fun behind the wheel.

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busier drinking days on the U.S. calendar. Researchers in the food and beverage space estimate Americans drink a collective 326 million gallons of beer purchased at over $1 billion total.

Colorado’s traffic deaths in 2022: Highest in decades

With that advanced level of partying, it’s no surprise football’s final showdown also sees a spike in alcohol-related traffic crashes. This is worrisome for the state’s law enforcement given recent trends. Colorado’s traffic deaths are at a record high. In 2022, there were 745 traffic deaths, more than any year in the Colorado Department of Transportation’s records.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board , the number of traffic deaths is higher on Super Bowl Sunday than the Sundays before or after. The NTSB’s analysis accounts for the three Sundays bookending the Super Bowl from 2015 to 2019 between Sunday 6 p.m. and Monday 6 a.m.

In total, there were about 20% more traffic deaths on Super Bowl Sunday than either the Sunday before or after, 244, compared to 202 on the week before and 187 the week after.

It isn’t simply a matter of more traffic in general, either. The share of alcohol-related deaths is higher.

One-third of traffic deaths are alcohol-related in the weeks before and after the Super Bowl, which is roughly the national average. In the U.S., one-third of all traffic deaths are alcohol-related.

On the Super Bowl, however, nearly half, or 46% of traffic deaths, are alcohol-related.

This puts Super Bowl Sunday alongside other holidays with data-backed reputations for traffic deaths. Estimates vary, but one blood-alcohol tracking app recorded the same alcohol level in drivers measured on New Year’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo and Valentine’s Day.

According to the analysis of some legal blogs, the Super Bowl has slightly fewer traffic deaths than Christmas Day, and a slightly higher share of them are alcohol-related.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Americans expected to eat record amount of chicken wings during Super Bowl weekend

(NEXSTAR) – While Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic game, Americans watching the matchup are expected to eat their way to a new record. Experts estimate that 1.45 billion chicken wings will be consumed during Super Bowl weekend. This is the highest projection on record, according to the National Chicken Council, a […]
KSDK

These are America's favorite Super Bowl party foods

ST. LOUIS — Food and football go hand-in-hand, and Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for sports and snack foods. Households across the U.S. will huddle around the television Sunday night to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOIN 6 News

6 Portland bars, restaurants to catch the Super Bowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, Your Weekend Rundown Host, Jeremiah Stroup, is sharing six spots to catch the game in Portland. 1. The Fields Bar & Grill Located in Northwest Portland’s Pearl District, Stroup recommends checking out The Fields Bar & Grill […]
PORTLAND, OR
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy