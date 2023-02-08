Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Can Drinking Cherry Juice Improve Your Arthritis Symptoms?
Some people promote cherry juice as a natural remedy for improving arthritis symptoms due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Could it help arthritis symptoms?
If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, it's essential to get regular testing for chronic kidney disease
Most cases of chronic kidney disease relate to underlying conditions, so the best treatment for you depends on your health history and risk factors.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works
Clinical trials using implants have already begun. The post New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works appeared first on Talker.
Medical News Today
Does type 2 diabetes require insulin?
Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body does not make enough insulin or use it correctly. Some people require insulin, while others can manage their blood sugar levels through diet and exercise. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that diabetes affects 37 million people in America, and about...
What it’s like to take the blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, from severe side effects to losing 50 pounds
For the two months Carey Yazeed took Ozempic, the drug worked as intended. Yazeed has type 2 diabetes, and the weekly injection lowered her blood sugar levels. But it also brought side effects she considered unbearable, including vomiting, fatigue, headaches and stomach cramps. Five weeks into taking the medication, Yazeed...
MedicalXpress
Boosting omega-3 production could help cut chronic inflammation and fatty liver disease
A new study from researchers at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, shows that genetically increasing omega-3 fatty acid production, without direct gut microbiota contact, improves the balance of insulin and glucagon (glucose balance) in obese mice. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce fat deposits in the liver by interacting with gut microbiota...
hcplive.com
Using Type 2 Diabetes Medications to Treat T1D
Teresa Quattrin, MD, leads a discussion on the benefits of using medications for type 2 diabetes to manage patients who have type 1 diabetes. Robert Busch, MD: We have many type 2 diabetes medications that our colleagues utilize in type 1 diabetes. This may be off-label use, so I’ll first address what we do for adults with type 2 diabetes, and then I’ll look at adults with type 1 diabetes. For obese patients with type 1 diabetes, we might give a GLP1 [receptor agonist] because we’re comfortable giving that in patients with type 2 diabetes. Of course, we have to decrease the amount of insulin the patient is getting, depending on what their baseline A1C [glycated hemoglobin] is. The GLP1s have often been used for their glycemic benefit, by lowering glucagon—not for increasing endogenous insulin, because there isn’t any, but for other aspects like lowering appetite and delaying stomach emptying. But the cardiovascular benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes haven’t been tested for type 1 diabetes, necessarily. I know that Novo Nordisk was doing a large study with semaglutide in patients with type 1 diabetes, and many of our colleagues have done that. In the pediatric world, Dr Quattrin, do you use any of the off-label type 2 diabetes drugs in patients with type 1 diabetes?
verywellfit.com
How to Lower Your Triglycerides
The importance of maintaining blood pressure and cholesterol levels is not a new concept. But, there is another component in preventative healthcare that you need to monitor as well—your triglyceride level. This measurement gives healthcare providers insight into your overall health as well as your risk for certain conditions—especially...
What to know about heart disease
Cardiovascular or heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MedicalXpress
Examining the clinical utility of a digital therapeutic intervention with type 2 diabetes
A recent study in JMIR Diabetes reported that patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) that have elevated levels of blood glucose and glycated hemoglobin are at higher risk of macro- and microvascular complications. The aim of this study was to examine the clinical utility of a digital therapeutic intervention...
My life and problems with activities of daily living
As a senior of 70 odd years, the lifestyles dynamics are changing. Is this happening to you? Since I’ve had so many surgeries and have been left with many difficulties, the activities of daily living, have become near impossible. I need help, daily. Food prep is difficult, cutting vegetables is nearly impractical on most days. Baking can be hard, as I can’t lift my expensive mixer and somehow one of my hand mixer blades has disappeared. I don’t have the strength to stir anything by hand. Wrists and hands/ fingers are too damaged or misaligned. Getting in and out of the shower can be treacherous, it’s a tub, which I’ve had a handrail installed, but it’s still hard to navigate the tub sides ,due to hips and knees. Dressing is a challenge. With my shoulder replacement on my dominant side, I can not reach behind to put my arm in a sleeve . I try to remember to put bad arm in first, but habits are hard to break. Buttoning jeans, because of fingers etc. requires a device. Holding on to the device is another ongoing issue. Which brings me to buttoning blouses, again, a device that sometimes fit the buttons and sometimes not. Off the article goes to goodwill, if I can’t work the closures.
Healthline
Comparing Arthritis and Spondylitis
Ankylosing spondylitis is one of many types of arthritis, a condition that affects joints and surrounding tissues. “Arthritis” is a broad term used to describe several types of conditions that cause inflammation and pain in your joints and surrounding tissues. There are more than. of arthritis, including a subtype...
Aspen Times
Haims: Prevalence of type 2 diabetes is increasing — what you should know
Understanding what diabetes is takes a little understanding of biology. When we digest food, our body breaks down what we eat and eventually causes the food to be broken down into small molecules. Some of these molecules are carbohydrates, which are turned into sugars (glucose) to be used as fuel.
diabetesdaily.com
You Have Prediabetes. Do You Need Medicine for It?
Many people with prediabetes are confused about how serious their condition is. Is it a severe problem, or likely to become one? Should you be changing your diet or exercise habits? Do you need medicine?. The answer is … it depends. Prediabetes will mean different things for different people, and...
reviewofoptometry.com
Trabeculectomy Displays High, Stable Success Rate
Trabeculectomy shows good long-term results as treatment for OAG. Photo: Justin Schweitzer, OD. Click image to enlarge. In a newly published study conducted at Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany, individuals were assessed by researchers to evaluate long-term outcomes following operation to lower intraocular pressure (IOP). The retrospective study included...
Medical News Today
An overview of insulin
Insulin is a hormone that is responsible for allowing glucose in the blood to enter cells, providing them with the energy to function. A lack of effective insulin plays a key role in the development of diabetes. Hormones are chemical messengers that instruct certain cells or tissues to act in...
