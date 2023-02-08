ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
2minutemedicine.com

Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement

1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?

Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
Medical News Today

Does type 2 diabetes require insulin?

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body does not make enough insulin or use it correctly. Some people require insulin, while others can manage their blood sugar levels through diet and exercise. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that diabetes affects 37 million people in America, and about...
MedicalXpress

Boosting omega-3 production could help cut chronic inflammation and fatty liver disease

A new study from researchers at Laval University in Quebec, Canada, shows that genetically increasing omega-3 fatty acid production, without direct gut microbiota contact, improves the balance of insulin and glucagon (glucose balance) in obese mice. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce fat deposits in the liver by interacting with gut microbiota...
hcplive.com

Using Type 2 Diabetes Medications to Treat T1D

Teresa Quattrin, MD, leads a discussion on the benefits of using medications for type 2 diabetes to manage patients who have type 1 diabetes. Robert Busch, MD: We have many type 2 diabetes medications that our colleagues utilize in type 1 diabetes. This may be off-label use, so I’ll first address what we do for adults with type 2 diabetes, and then I’ll look at adults with type 1 diabetes. For obese patients with type 1 diabetes, we might give a GLP1 [receptor agonist] because we’re comfortable giving that in patients with type 2 diabetes. Of course, we have to decrease the amount of insulin the patient is getting, depending on what their baseline A1C [glycated hemoglobin] is. The GLP1s have often been used for their glycemic benefit, by lowering glucagon—not for increasing endogenous insulin, because there isn’t any, but for other aspects like lowering appetite and delaying stomach emptying. But the cardiovascular benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes haven’t been tested for type 1 diabetes, necessarily. I know that Novo Nordisk was doing a large study with semaglutide in patients with type 1 diabetes, and many of our colleagues have done that. In the pediatric world, Dr Quattrin, do you use any of the off-label type 2 diabetes drugs in patients with type 1 diabetes?
verywellfit.com

How to Lower Your Triglycerides

The importance of maintaining blood pressure and cholesterol levels is not a new concept. But, there is another component in preventative healthcare that you need to monitor as well—your triglyceride level. This measurement gives healthcare providers insight into your overall health as well as your risk for certain conditions—especially...
Black Coffee and Blue Jeans

My life and problems with activities of daily living

As a senior of 70 odd years, the lifestyles dynamics are changing. Is this happening to you? Since I’ve had so many surgeries and have been left with many difficulties, the activities of daily living, have become near impossible. I need help, daily. Food prep is difficult, cutting vegetables is nearly impractical on most days. Baking can be hard, as I can’t lift my expensive mixer and somehow one of my hand mixer blades has disappeared. I don’t have the strength to stir anything by hand. Wrists and hands/ fingers are too damaged or misaligned. Getting in and out of the shower can be treacherous, it’s a tub, which I’ve had a handrail installed, but it’s still hard to navigate the tub sides ,due to hips and knees. Dressing is a challenge. With my shoulder replacement on my dominant side, I can not reach behind to put my arm in a sleeve . I try to remember to put bad arm in first, but habits are hard to break. Buttoning jeans, because of fingers etc. requires a device. Holding on to the device is another ongoing issue. Which brings me to buttoning blouses, again, a device that sometimes fit the buttons and sometimes not. Off the article goes to goodwill, if I can’t work the closures.
Healthline

Comparing Arthritis and Spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis is one of many types of arthritis, a condition that affects joints and surrounding tissues. “Arthritis” is a broad term used to describe several types of conditions that cause inflammation and pain in your joints and surrounding tissues. There are more than. of arthritis, including a subtype...
Aspen Times

Haims: Prevalence of type 2 diabetes is increasing — what you should know

Understanding what diabetes is takes a little understanding of biology. When we digest food, our body breaks down what we eat and eventually causes the food to be broken down into small molecules. Some of these molecules are carbohydrates, which are turned into sugars (glucose) to be used as fuel.
diabetesdaily.com

You Have Prediabetes. Do You Need Medicine for It?

Many people with prediabetes are confused about how serious their condition is. Is it a severe problem, or likely to become one? Should you be changing your diet or exercise habits? Do you need medicine?. The answer is … it depends. Prediabetes will mean different things for different people, and...
reviewofoptometry.com

Trabeculectomy Displays High, Stable Success Rate

Trabeculectomy shows good long-term results as treatment for OAG. Photo: Justin Schweitzer, OD. Click image to enlarge. In a newly published study conducted at Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany, individuals were assessed by researchers to evaluate long-term outcomes following operation to lower intraocular pressure (IOP). The retrospective study included...
Medical News Today

An overview of insulin

Insulin is a hormone that is responsible for allowing glucose in the blood to enter cells, providing them with the energy to function. A lack of effective insulin plays a key role in the development of diabetes. Hormones are chemical messengers that instruct certain cells or tissues to act in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy