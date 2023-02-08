As a senior of 70 odd years, the lifestyles dynamics are changing. Is this happening to you? Since I’ve had so many surgeries and have been left with many difficulties, the activities of daily living, have become near impossible. I need help, daily. Food prep is difficult, cutting vegetables is nearly impractical on most days. Baking can be hard, as I can’t lift my expensive mixer and somehow one of my hand mixer blades has disappeared. I don’t have the strength to stir anything by hand. Wrists and hands/ fingers are too damaged or misaligned. Getting in and out of the shower can be treacherous, it’s a tub, which I’ve had a handrail installed, but it’s still hard to navigate the tub sides ,due to hips and knees. Dressing is a challenge. With my shoulder replacement on my dominant side, I can not reach behind to put my arm in a sleeve . I try to remember to put bad arm in first, but habits are hard to break. Buttoning jeans, because of fingers etc. requires a device. Holding on to the device is another ongoing issue. Which brings me to buttoning blouses, again, a device that sometimes fit the buttons and sometimes not. Off the article goes to goodwill, if I can’t work the closures.

3 DAYS AGO