PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Feb. 11, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Nominations wanted for award to honor Concordia employees. Concordia Lutheran...
beavercountyradio.com
Specialty Grocery Store, a Winery and Pastry Shop coming to Ambridge
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 10, 2023 11:45 A.M. (Ambridge, PA) Ambridge Borough Manager Mario Leone announced earlier this week that the borough is going to have a winery to complement the 2 breweries in town. He said Harkins Mills will be opening at 564 Merchant Street next to the chamber of commerce office. 2 Sisters Bakery will soon occupy the former Old Economy Cafe in the borough’s 1200 block. The former PNC Bank at 5th and Merchant Streets is being transformed into the Monroy Supermarket, according to Mr. Leone. The owner is Nery Monroy. South American and Caribbean food products will be sold there. Bids for the streetscape design for Eighth to Twelfth Street will go out at the end of August or early September.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fellowship: Kids' Closet, family-friendly services and more at Sewickley area churches, places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (modern). Christ Church at...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Feb. 10-12
“More Is More,” a juried exhibit of the Pittsburgh Society of Sculptors, is showing through March 10 in the Harlan Gallery in the Seton Hill University Art Center, 201 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. Featured pieces include floor and wall artwork, installations and works on pedestal, with a variety of...
tourcounsel.com
Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills | Shopping center in Pennsylvania
The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, or simply Pittsburgh Mills, is a super-regional shopping center northeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Frazer Township, along PA Route 28 near its intersection with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The mall is the second largest shopping complex in Western Pennsylvania and the main retail center for the...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza Day
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Nurse hopes to fill community need by opening laundromat in New Kensington
A skating rink and a drive-in movie theater were on Raymone Thomas’ list of business ventures she considered pursuing in New Kensington. Ultimately, she settled on a laundromat. Seeing other skating rinks close in the area made her wonder whether one could work. She also worried about liability, safety...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
kidsburgh.org
It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA
Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
wtae.com
National Pizza Day: Pittsburghers share their favorite pizza places and toppings
PITTSBURGH — Whether you like it plain or with pepperoni, thin crust or deep dish, National Pizza Day is for everyone. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 celebrated Thursday with delicious pies from Rockaway Pizzeria in White Oak. We also asked Pittsburgh pizza lovers to share their favorite toppings and pizza...
Ex-Steelers tight end Vance McDonald's Ligonier-area retreat lists for $5.5 million
When former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald and his wife, Kendi, were hunting for a place to live and also to serve visitors as a spiritual retreat, they thought they’d found a little piece of heaven on earth in Ligonier Township. “Kendi and I are both Christians, and...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
Adoptable pets Sapphira, Daisy, Bruce and Reginald: Furry Tails
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ SapphiraAnimal Friends Animal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Sapphira! She came to Animal Friends as a transfer from a partner organization. This sweet gal is full...
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
Greensburg eyes left-turn lane, gateway sign as work moves ahead for Main Street GetGo store
Crews continued work this week to demolish the former Family Video store in Greensburg and move earth at the site to prepare for construction of a new GetGo convenience store and gas station. The store is expected to occupy about 5,500 square feet along South Main Street, near the intersection...
nextpittsburgh.com
Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried
One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
tourcounsel.com
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
pittsburghbeautiful.com
9 Must Try Foods Pittsburgh is Famous For
Taste the Flavors of Pittsburgh: 9 Must-Try Foods From the Steel City. Pittsburgh is a city with a long and storied history, and its cuisine is just as unique as its culture. The foods of Pittsburgh are a reflection of its diverse population, with influences from Eastern European immigrants, African-Americans, and the city’s industrial past. From sandwiches to salads to noodles, there’s something for everyone in the Steel City. Here are 10 must-try Pittsburgh foods you won’t want to miss.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 10-12
It’s Super Bowl weekend! Even though the Steelers are not in the big game this year, there are plenty of super things going on in Pittsburgh this weekend. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s much anticipated premiere of Michael Pink’s “Dracula” opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center. There are only four performances of this dance drama, Feb. 10-12. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, they are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The ballet is based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel about a vampire surviving on the blood of the living. Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666.
SUV crashes into New Kensington hotel, driver leaves scene; 'Barbra' and 'Frank' still to sing tonight
Just under a year after a similar crash that severed a natural gas line, another vehicle struck the Quality Inn in New Kensington early Saturday morning. Emergency officials responded to the Tarentum Bridge Road hotel around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, for a report of an SUV that had crashed into an unoccupied section of the building.
