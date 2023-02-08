ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

The Stroller, Feb. 11, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Nominations wanted for award to honor Concordia employees. Concordia Lutheran...
Specialty Grocery Store, a Winery and Pastry Shop coming to Ambridge

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 10, 2023 11:45 A.M. (Ambridge, PA) Ambridge Borough Manager Mario Leone announced earlier this week that the borough is going to have a winery to complement the 2 breweries in town. He said Harkins Mills will be opening at 564 Merchant Street next to the chamber of commerce office. 2 Sisters Bakery will soon occupy the former Old Economy Cafe in the borough’s 1200 block. The former PNC Bank at 5th and Merchant Streets is being transformed into the Monroy Supermarket, according to Mr. Leone. The owner is Nery Monroy. South American and Caribbean food products will be sold there. Bids for the streetscape design for Eighth to Twelfth Street will go out at the end of August or early September.
Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills | Shopping center in Pennsylvania

The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, or simply Pittsburgh Mills, is a super-regional shopping center northeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Frazer Township, along PA Route 28 near its intersection with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The mall is the second largest shopping complex in Western Pennsylvania and the main retail center for the...
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills

The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA

Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
Adoptable pets Sapphira, Daisy, Bruce and Reginald: Furry Tails

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ SapphiraAnimal Friends Animal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Sapphira! She came to Animal Friends as a transfer from a partner organization. This sweet gal is full...
Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
9 Must Try Foods Pittsburgh is Famous For

Taste the Flavors of Pittsburgh: 9 Must-Try Foods From the Steel City. Pittsburgh is a city with a long and storied history, and its cuisine is just as unique as its culture. The foods of Pittsburgh are a reflection of its diverse population, with influences from Eastern European immigrants, African-Americans, and the city’s industrial past. From sandwiches to salads to noodles, there’s something for everyone in the Steel City. Here are 10 must-try Pittsburgh foods you won’t want to miss.
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 10-12

It’s Super Bowl weekend! Even though the Steelers are not in the big game this year, there are plenty of super things going on in Pittsburgh this weekend. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s much anticipated premiere of Michael Pink’s “Dracula” opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Benedum Center. There are only four performances of this dance drama, Feb. 10-12. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, they are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The ballet is based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel about a vampire surviving on the blood of the living. Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666.
