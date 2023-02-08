Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published February 10, 2023 11:45 A.M. (Ambridge, PA) Ambridge Borough Manager Mario Leone announced earlier this week that the borough is going to have a winery to complement the 2 breweries in town. He said Harkins Mills will be opening at 564 Merchant Street next to the chamber of commerce office. 2 Sisters Bakery will soon occupy the former Old Economy Cafe in the borough’s 1200 block. The former PNC Bank at 5th and Merchant Streets is being transformed into the Monroy Supermarket, according to Mr. Leone. The owner is Nery Monroy. South American and Caribbean food products will be sold there. Bids for the streetscape design for Eighth to Twelfth Street will go out at the end of August or early September.

