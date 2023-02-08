Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
What Connecticut can learn from New York about community health
Over 250 community health centers provide a wide range of healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents a year who otherwise might not have access to medical services. “We offer medical, dental, behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy,” said Don Thompson, CEO of StayWell Health in Waterbury. “And we...
wshu.org
Connecticut long-term care workers lobby for $25 an hour by 2025
Unionized long-term care workers gathered at Connecticut’s Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday to demand higher wages. They want to make a minimum of $25 an hour by 2025. The state has a huge budget surplus, that’s why his members are demanding the wage hike ahead of Governor...
wshu.org
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
In Connecticut, it’s still called the “bottle bill” even though a deposit and return system for bottles and cans has been actual law since 1978. That law has been updated only twice. The first time was in 2009 when bottled water was added to the very short list of beverages — soda and beer — that would carry a deposit, redeemable at designated collection locations. You paid five cents when you bought it; you got five cents back when you returned it.
wshu.org
Connecticut students to receive free school lunches after legislative vote
All Connecticut K-12 students will be receiving free school meals after legislative approval. The state General Assembly vote restores free meals for students for the remainder of the academic year after federal funding expired in September. “The extension shows that we are committed to our kids and shows that we...
wshu.org
Ten states are contributing to Connecticut’s smog problem
New data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows that 10 states are contributing to high smog levels in Connecticut. Climate activists are calling for stronger regulations to protect the environment and Connecticut residents. Earthjustice attorney Kathleen Riley said the air pollution in Connecticut is responsible for asthma attacks and heart...
wshu.org
Connecticut cracks down on illegal cannabis marketing to children
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on the illegal sale of THC products. He has sued five retailers for allegedly selling the drug in packaging attractive to children. Tong said the products, called delta-8, are being packaged like snack foods. In Connecticut, a product with more than .3%...
wshu.org
Lamont to colleges: Adjust to life without federal pandemic aid
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is challenging the state’s public colleges and universities to adjust as federal pandemic aid expires. Though his new biennial budget proposal technically increases “baseline” appropriations for the University of Connecticut, the regional state universities and community colleges, overall aid for all higher education units would shrink over the next two fiscal years.
wshu.org
CT Paid Leave Authority to withhold $375,000 from claims company for missing performance goals
The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority will recoup money from a private vendor that handles its claims process after the company failed to meet performance targets in the program’s first year. The authority signed a $72 million contract with insurance giant Aflac in 2021 to handle claims administration for the...
wshu.org
UVM officials apologize to Vt. state-recognized tribes while Odanak reps continue to denounce them
A University of Vermont official apologized for causing harm to state-recognized tribes through an event hosted by the school last spring. A 2002 report by the state attorney general's office, when one group was applying for federal recognition, came to the same conclusion. But the groups reject those claims, and...
wshu.org
Springfield singer's rendition of 'Massachusetts' put forward as official state jazz song
A Springfield, Massachusetts, jazz singer found herself the unexpected focus of a legislative ceremony this week. Montenia Shider thought she was invited to a routine civic event on Thursday at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council. So she was surprised when she was asked to sit at the head table with her city councilor, Zaida Govan, and state representative, Orlando Ramos.
wshu.org
Encore: Still Newtown
How does a community recover from a tragedy? The residents of Newtown, Connecticut have carried the burden of the Sandy Hook School shooting for 10 years. This week, The Full Story will feature an encore presentation of a conversation with WSHU’s Davis Dunavin about his podcast: Still Newtown. Davis covered the attack in 2012. And over the past decade, he has followed the Newtown community as the residents strived to heal.
wshu.org
Hochul backs $455 million Belmont Park redevelopment plan
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is backing a proposed $455 million plan to redevelop Belmont Park on Long Island. “Belmont has long been a crown jewel in American horse racing, but was built over a century ago, and has not been renovated since 1968,” said David O’Rourke, CEO and president of the New York Racing Association (NYRA).
wshu.org
Sound Bites: Grand Central Madison opens Feb. 27
Good Afternoon — Super Bowl betting is estimated to reach $16 billion when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A slice of those bets will come from mobile sports betting available in 33 states, including Connecticut and New York. Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:
wshu.org
Maine maple producers tapping trees as high temperatures cause early runs
With temperatures reaching into the 40s and 50s this week in southern and midcoast Maine, some maple syrup producers are tapping their trees and are already seeing early sap runs. A few maple producers in southern Maine began tapping their trees back in January, before last week's extreme cold snap.
wshu.org
Plattsburgh's mayor appointed to NYCOM executive committee
Plattsburgh’s mayor has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest announced his appointment Thursday to the organization that advocates for cities and villages across New York state. In a statement he cites NYCOM president Village of Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray saying the Democrat’s “energy and insights will be a tremendous asset to NYCOM.”
Comments / 0