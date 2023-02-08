Read full article on original website
St. Tammany Parish coroner shows a concern over the growing amount of overdoses
The St. Tammany Parish coroner wants to raise awareness of the rise of opioid overdoses after six people in the parish died from apparent overdoses in the past week. Since Saturday evening, six men in their 30s from different areas of the parish have died. Three died in a 24-hour period last weekend.
St. Tammany junior high student arrested, accused of bringing airsoft gun on school bus
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A junior high school student in St. Tammany was arrested on Friday after he was accused of bringing an airsoft gun to a school bus stop. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a bus near the intersection of Mire Drive and Louisiana Highway 59 near Mandeville to conduct a search for the gun.
St. Bernard sheriff searching for suspect connected to shooting of Chalmette teen
CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happenedThursday night in Chalmette. According to the sheriff, Kelan Sartin, 18, of Lapace Street in Chalmette, is being accused of second-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and illegally possessing a firearm.
A cloudy and cool Friday
A trough over Oklahoma/Texas Panhandles will sink slowly southward and close off today and this evening. It will move eastward bringing scattered rain to SELA on Saturday. We should see a diminishing trend in rain coverage during the afternoon as the low shifts east and drier air works into SELA. Any significant decrease in cloud cover on Saturday is unlikely to occur prior to sunset.
