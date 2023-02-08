ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Bed Bath & Beyond: 150 more stores to close, bringing total to 400

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQXYw_0kgPIxmH00

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing an additional 150 stores.

>> Read more trending news

The company is trying to cut costs to save the business after raising about $1 billion to help pay off its debt, The Associated Press reported.

Bed Bath & Beyond officials announced in January that the company could be forced to file for bankruptcy, then weeks later it defaulted on loans and didn’t have enough money to pay back what was owed.

The announcement of the additional store closures came in an SEC filing after the company announced last week that it was shuttering 87 Bed Bath & Beyond locations along with its other stores under the BuyBuy Baby and Harmon Face Value Store brands.

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 87 more stores

It announced the closing of an additional 150 stores last August, CNN reported.

When it is done, the company will have closed about 400 stores in the past year, CNN reported.

Bed Bath & Beyond warns of additional layoffs, store closures

The company plans to keep about 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 BuyBuy Baby stores open, according to the SEC filing . All Harmon Face Value Stores will be closed as the company announced last week, CNN reported.

Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close 150 stores

Despite the massive amount of closures, it may not be enough to right the ship in the near future. Bed Bath & Beyond expects first-quarter sales to be down between 30% and 40% but expects quarterly sales to improve later this year, CNN reported.

A list of the latest store closings was not released.

Comments / 4

Related
dontwasteyourmoney.com

Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores due to close

Bed Bath & Beyond is on track to close 150 stores as it struggles financially in a crowded market for home goods. The retailer initiated a new merchandising and inventory strategy in the third quarter. However, Sue Gove, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., said they did not achieve their goals.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Minha D.

Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US

Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores

Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products

Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.
12tomatoes.com

A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
M. L. French

Six Retailers May Close in 2023

This year may be your last chance to hit up these stores. It's the New Year and many people have recharged their batteries and are ready to take on life with new vigor. Unfortunately for these six stores, it looks like their lifetime is about to end.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
36K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy