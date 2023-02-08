Read full article on original website
WSMV
Second person arrested in Green Hills shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a second suspect in the Green Hills shooting of a 26-year-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive and Trimble Road. Desmond Tyler, 22, will be charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
WSMV
Some question bond system following Green Hills shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are now behind bars for shooting a woman on a walk in Green Hills. One of the suspects was out on bond for other violent crimes. Now, some state lawmakers are looking to change the system. Metro Police said 19-year-old Michael Green and 22-year-old...
WSMV
Metro Police searching for serial burglary suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a man wanted for breaking into at least nine homes across Nashville since September. Ronald McKnight, 41, stole multiple guns, money and even music equipment from homes, officers said. The most recent of the nine home break-ins McKnight...
WSMV
Security guard hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in Antioch parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the parking lot of a Nashville strip mall just after midnight Friday morning. A security guard working inside a lounge at Haywood Square off Apache Trail found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds after hearing commotion and gunfire in the parking lot.
Second man arrested for shooting of 26-year-old woman in Green Hills
Police have arrested the second suspect in the case of a woman shot in a Green Hills neighborhood where she was walking.
Tennessee woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
School bus hit by fleeing suspect in Donelson
The crash happened while Metro police detectives were running surveillance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Anti-violence group to honor murder victim Timothy Fetter
Partners in the Struggle is hosting a meeting Saturday to speak out against the amount of violence the city has already seen this year.
WKRN
Man injured in Antioch shooting
License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Undergoing Mental Evaluation
SMYRNA - Court proceedings against the suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing an employee of the Twice Daily in Smyrna are awaiting a mental evaluation. District Attorney General Jennings Jones says 31-year old Keanthony Williams is accused of shooting to death Nicholas Patterson during an attempted robbery at the Sam Ridley Parkway convenience store:
WSMV
Car stolen with family’s dog inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle stolen out of Illinois was located in Nashville, but the dog that was inside at the time of the theft is still missing. The vehicle, a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator, was stolen out of Mansfield, Illinois, on the morning of Feb. 8, according to the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.
wgnsradio.com
Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder from 2019 Case in Murfreesboro Scheduled for Circuit Court in March
MURFREESBORO - A Georgia man accused of the second degree murder in 2019 of Marquis Turner on Halls Hill Pike is scheduled to be back in court next month. Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott told WGNS News that Turner didn’t know the man who shot him:. District Attorney General...
Man Arrested For Attacking Nashville Police With Cat
The man faces several charges, including evading arrest and assault.
WSMV
Man wanted for 9 Nashville burglaries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who is wanted for nine burglaries from the last five months. Officials are searching for 41-year-old Ronald L. McKnight, who is wanted for the following break-ins:. Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue. Oct. 28 at a...
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
WSMV
2 critically injured in Murfreesboro crash: police
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police responded Friday afternoon to a crash involving critical injuries on Northwest Broad Street. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales at about 12:55 p.m., police said. The preliminary police investigation indicates the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound, possibly at a high rate of speed, when he collided with a box truck that was exiting the car lot and attempting to cross the median to make a left turn.
Serial vehicle burglary suspect admits to breaking into 10 cars at TopGolf, police say
Back in November, more than 10 cars were broken into at TopGolf, including at least one vehicle from which a firearm was stolen, according to Metro police.
WSMV
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
