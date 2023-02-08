ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Second person arrested in Green Hills shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a second suspect in the Green Hills shooting of a 26-year-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive and Trimble Road. Desmond Tyler, 22, will be charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Some question bond system following Green Hills shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are now behind bars for shooting a woman on a walk in Green Hills. One of the suspects was out on bond for other violent crimes. Now, some state lawmakers are looking to change the system. Metro Police said 19-year-old Michael Green and 22-year-old...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police searching for serial burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a man wanted for breaking into at least nine homes across Nashville since September. Ronald McKnight, 41, stole multiple guns, money and even music equipment from homes, officers said. The most recent of the nine home break-ins McKnight...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man injured in Antioch shooting

License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car stolen with family’s dog inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle stolen out of Illinois was located in Nashville, but the dog that was inside at the time of the theft is still missing. The vehicle, a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator, was stolen out of Mansfield, Illinois, on the morning of Feb. 8, according to the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man wanted for 9 Nashville burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who is wanted for nine burglaries from the last five months. Officials are searching for 41-year-old Ronald L. McKnight, who is wanted for the following break-ins:. Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue. Oct. 28 at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 critically injured in Murfreesboro crash: police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police responded Friday afternoon to a crash involving critical injuries on Northwest Broad Street. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales at about 12:55 p.m., police said. The preliminary police investigation indicates the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound, possibly at a high rate of speed, when he collided with a box truck that was exiting the car lot and attempting to cross the median to make a left turn.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy