South Brunswick Township, NJ

Garbage and Recycling Collection will Continue on Normal Schedule on Lincoln's Birthday in South Brunswick

By Jacob Turchi
 3 days ago

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Garbage and recycling collection will continue in South Brunswick Township on Monday, February 13th on its regular schedule as all municipal offices will be closed in observance of Lincoln’s Birthday.

The township sent out a notice to the community informing residents of no change or interruptions in curbside pickup due to the holiday. Anyone with questions may contact the Recycling Department by calling 732-329-4000 ext 7274.

TAPinto.net

