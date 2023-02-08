Telehealth considerably improved disparities in postpartum visit attendance for Black patients

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that certain social factors can predict early death in older adults
Social factors affect an individual's future health, but there's currently no practical way to summarize their prognostic impact. Investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the University of California, San Francisco recently took a comprehensive inventory of older adults' social attributes and distilled it into a short survey that can predict longevity.
MedicalXpress
Study uses electronic health record data to assess metformin failure risk, optimize care
A recent Mayo Clinic study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has found that using machine learning and electronic health record (EHR) data can help pinpoint patients with type 2 diabetes who are at high-risk of experiencing metformin failure. Metformin is a widely used medication for treating...
MedicalXpress
Self-fulfilling prophecy: When physicians associate race and culture with poor health outcomes
A novel study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine is the first to show a direct relationship between belief in race as a cultural phenomenon driving health disparities and the use of race in care. It found that family physicians at academic medical organizations who believe genetics and cultural attitudes are at the root of poor health outcomes of ethnic minority patients are likely to consider race when providing care.
MedicalXpress
Care for those who have a miscarriage may be compromised in states that restrict abortion, study finds
A study led by a University at Buffalo physician has found that people experiencing a miscarriage in states with restrictive abortion policies may be less likely to receive optimal care than those in states with supportive abortion policies. Published online in November in Women's Health Issues, the research was conducted...
MedicalXpress
Black older Americans found to be aging faster than white counterparts
A team of Penn researchers found that Black Americans are aging faster than white Americans, and inequities in socioeconomic resources is the main cause. Scientists measure age with more data than just a birthdate. Biological age accounts for the various experiences in life that may slow or quicken the way your body ages.
MedicalXpress
Access matters: Lack of resources is associated with increased mortality in childhood cancer survivors
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists have found that socioeconomic deprivation, the presence of treatable chronic health conditions and frailty are independently associated with increased late mortality in childhood cancer survivors. The work utilized the well-characterized group of survivors, the St. Jude lifetime cohort study (St. Jude LIFE). The research...
MedicalXpress
Study confirms pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in women than men
In a large-scale nationwide study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have confirmed that rates of pancreatic cancer are rising—and are rising faster among younger women, particularly Black women, than among men of the same age. Their work was published today in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology. "We can tell that the...
MedicalXpress
HIV trial shows viral suppression is not achieved through increased case management alone
Viral suppression of HIV by antiretroviral medications helps slow transmission of the disease and keep individuals living with it healthy, at times making viral loads so low they are undetectable even on blood tests. Sixty-five percent of people diagnosed with HIV in the U.S. were virally suppressed as of 2020.
MedicalXpress
Harmful effects of long-term alcohol use documented in blood protein snapshot
Biochemist Jon Jacobs has analyzed the blood of patients with diseases and conditions such as Ebola, cancer, tuberculosis, hepatitis, diabetes, Lyme disease, brain injury and influenza. But never has he seen blood chemistry gone so awry as when he and colleagues took an in-depth look at the protein activity in...
MedicalXpress
New research finds that people who use cannabis early in pregnancy are at increased risk of poor pregnancy outcomes
As more states legalize marijuana for recreational use, researchers are looking into the potential health effects of cannabis use during pregnancy. In a new study to be presented today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting—and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology—researchers will unveil findings that suggest that using cannabis in the first six to 14 weeks of pregnancy is associated with poor pregnancy outcomes that are closely related to the function of the placenta.
MedicalXpress
New study reveals pregnant people who deliver large babies are at increased risk of developing diabetes later in life
In a new study to be presented today at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting—and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology—researchers will unveil findings that suggest pregnant people who do not have diabetes but deliver a large-for-gestational age baby are at an increased risk of developing prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes 10-14 years later.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: No increased risks of adverse events found for vaccinated people
COVID-19 vaccines did not cause an increased risk of adverse events such as heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, myocarditis, pericarditis, and deep vein thrombosis. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Vaccines. The study was coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli, a medical epidemiologist and professor at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna.
MedicalXpress
New formulation yields potential long-term HIV protection
For people at high risk of contracting HIV, missing doses of their daily HIV prevention pills can have big consequences. In some cases, missing a pill can lead to lack of protection against the virus. Since 2017, the lab of Rahima Benhabbour, Ph.D., MSc, associate professor in the UNC/NCSU Joint...
MedicalXpress
Scientists create fentanyl vaccine to combat opioid epidemic
To combat the fentanyl epidemic in the United States, researchers at the University of Houston have created a fentanyl vaccine that could help prevent overdoses. They aim to test the vaccine in a human trial within the next year. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that kills hundreds of Texans...
MedicalXpress
Inhalable powder could protect lungs against COVID-19, flu viruses
Researchers have developed an inhalable powder that could protect lungs and airways from viral invasion by reinforcing the body's own mucosal layer. The powder, called Spherical Hydrogel Inhalation for Enhanced Lung Defense, or SHIELD, reduced infection in both mouse and non-human primate models over a 24-hour period, and can be taken repeatedly without affecting normal lung function.
MedicalXpress
School dental program prevents 80 percent of cavities with one-time, non-invasive treatment
In a study of nearly 3,000 schoolchildren, silver diamine fluoride—a liquid that is brushed onto the surface of teeth to prevent cavities or keep them from worsening—was as effective against cavities as dental sealants, the standard of care. A single dose of either topical treatment given in elementary schools prevented roughly 80% of cavities and kept 50% of cavities from worsening when children were seen two years later.
MedicalXpress
Fluoride exposure associated with hypothyroidism in pregnancy, study finds
New research out of York University found that fluoride exposure via drinking water may increase the risk of hypothyroidism in pregnant women. In a smaller subset of participants, the researchers found lower IQ scores between boys whose mothers had been diagnosed with hypothyroidism compared to boys whose mothers had normal thyroid levels.
MedicalXpress
For children with cancer, different neighborhoods may produce different outcomes for different races
An analysis from Rutgers may help solve a mystery: Why do Black and Hispanic children suffer more life-threatening complications from cancer and cancer care than white children who get the same treatments at the same facilities?. Researchers combined health and location data and found that the neighborhoods where children live...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests possible way to 'Smac' cancer
In animals, a process of programmed cell death called apoptosis ensures cells die when they should. An opposing force, governed by inhibitor of apoptosis proteins (IAPs), guards against excessive cell death. Together these competing cellular programs help maintain a balance between unchecked cell growth, such as cancer, and excess cell death, as seen in degenerative disease.
MedicalXpress
Single-dose antibiotic can prevent maternal sepsis and death
A single oral dose of the antibiotic azithromycin can reduce the risk of postpartum sepsis and death among women who deliver vaginally by one-third, according to a large multi-country clinical trial, called A-PLUS. Only 1.6% of women in the study who received azithromycin during labor developed sepsis or died within six weeks after delivery, compared to 2.4% of those who received placebo. Azithromycin did not reduce the risk of stillbirth, newborn sepsis or newborn death.
Comments / 0