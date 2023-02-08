ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Person shot at hotel in Argyle Forest neighborhood

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a person was shot near Country Inn & Suites by Radisson on Youngerman Circle East.

Around 5:25 a.m., JSO responded to a reported shooting at Super Eight Hotel.

Police discovered shell casings with some blood on the ground.

Clay County notified JSO that there was a person between his 40s and 50s who walked into Orange Park Medical and had been shot.

The male was pronounced dead at the hospital.

JSO says there is video showing a women who drove the victim to the hospital in black Dodge Charger.

JSO is still investigating the crime. There is no current suspect in custody.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

