Prineville, OR

Local pancake supper returns

By Jason Chaney
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago

Three churches are teaming up to host the Shrove Tuesday Community Pancake Supper later this month at Prineville Presbyterian Church

Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
