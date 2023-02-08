BACK IN TIME - 1998: DEQ denies county request to dispose of more contaminated soil
1948: The low temperature plunges to 13 below zero, making it the coldest of the Prineville winter
1948: The low temperature plunges to 13 below zero, making it the coldest of the Prineville winter
Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.http://www.centraloregonian.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0