Kewanee High to celebrate school song's 100th birthdayMike BerryKewanee, IL
Moline, using the PHQ-9 depression tool can improve outcomesHealth Stuff TO KnowMoline, IL
A sensory room, a priority for the new director, opens at Kewanee Public LibrarySusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Another clergyman opposes Pride eventMike BerryKewanee, IL
Kewanee police report heroin, meth bustMike BerryKewanee, IL
aledotimesrecord.com
'Most caring person ever': Galesburg woman remembered for her passion, work ethic
GALESBURG — Kristin Boyer was in her office when Amanda Matuszyk fell out of the sky and into her lap. Matuszyk had applied for a job at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg but had appeared for her interview at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria by mistake. Unsure where to go, she was brought to Boyer who made some calls to help figure out where she needed to be.
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
wvik.org
A Spicy Brown Mustard Factory & Fanciful Pottery Shop Attract Tourists
On Friday, the Illinois Office of Tourism presented Illinois Made awards to Boetje's Foods of Rock Island and Dot's Pots of Moline. Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, says family-owned Boetje's is an award-winning, internationally known company. Dot's Pots is not only famous for fine pottery, but...
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
977wmoi.com
Clydesdales Return to American Home of Alexis
Alexis, Illinois is the American Home of the Clydesdale. In the late 1800s, the American Clydesdale first settled in Alexis, which became historically known across the world. Over the past 50 years, the gentle giants only existed as a memory until Alexis native Kyle Flowers, along with Sam Medhurst, formed F & M Clydesdales and decided to bring Clydesdales back to West Central Illinois. Flowers shares the history behind Alexis’ claim to fame of the American Clydesdales:
KWQC
Number Five Firehouse on Douglas Park in Rock Island is set to be demolished
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Fire Station Number Five on Douglas Park in Rock Island will be torn down. The building became operational in 1915 and hasn’t been used as a firehouse since 1974. The plan is to proceed with demolition, but try to salvage as much of the...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
KWQC
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A family-owned grocery store known for “high-quality foods, friendly service and great prices” could soon have new ownership. Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications Dawn E Buzynski stated “We are in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods. We have notified employees today, but at this time we do not have a timeline or further details.”
KWQC
Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Iowa’s own Kari Lake had a meet and greet event at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf on Friday. People from all around the Quad Cities gathered to show their support. Lake has been announced as the Ronald Reagan Dinner Speaker at Conservative Political...
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
ourquadcities.com
QC native Kari Lake speaks in Bettendorf
Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Eldridge native Kari Lake spoke Friday at noon to the Scott County Republican Women’s organization. She spoke to a packed audience at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf. Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has maintained that she was the winner of November’s...
Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees
An eastern Iowa company was fined $4,500 for placing waste tires among tree debris to hasten its burning in December, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Someone reported on Dec. 5 a sudden accumulation of tires and a subsequent fire in a rural area north of Clinton near the Mississippi River, DNR records […] The post Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Illinois announces $40M program for ‘megasites’. What are they, and could they benefit Galesburg?
A local economic development official says the creation of a $40 million state grant program to incentivize the creation of “megasites” could be beneficial to Galesburg and the Knox County area. Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced the creation of a $40 million grant program to incentivize the...
us1049quadcities.com
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Vibrant Arena in Moline [LIST]
The next time you're headed to see a concert at Vibrant Arena in Moline and you want to grab some dinner beforehand, you have plenty of options! Here are some of the restaurants within walking distance of the arena:. 1300 River Drive. Hours. Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to...
In response to Open Meetings Act probe: City of Galesburg says executive session was justified
The City of Galesburg says it was justified to conduct a recent closed session meeting in order to discuss a federal discrimination complaint against the city. The defense from city legal counsel comes in light of two Galesburg alderman accusing the City Council of violating the Illinois Open Meetings Act at the Dec. 5 and 19 executive sessions.
Knox County property transfers for Feb. 2-8, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2-8, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
