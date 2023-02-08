ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, IL

aledotimesrecord.com

'Most caring person ever': Galesburg woman remembered for her passion, work ethic

GALESBURG — Kristin Boyer was in her office when Amanda Matuszyk fell out of the sky and into her lap. Matuszyk had applied for a job at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg but had appeared for her interview at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria by mistake. Unsure where to go, she was brought to Boyer who made some calls to help figure out where she needed to be.
GALESBURG, IL
wvik.org

A Spicy Brown Mustard Factory & Fanciful Pottery Shop Attract Tourists

On Friday, the Illinois Office of Tourism presented Illinois Made awards to Boetje's Foods of Rock Island and Dot's Pots of Moline. Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, says family-owned Boetje's is an award-winning, internationally known company. Dot's Pots is not only famous for fine pottery, but...
MOLINE, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8

GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Clydesdales Return to American Home of Alexis

Alexis, Illinois is the American Home of the Clydesdale. In the late 1800s, the American Clydesdale first settled in Alexis, which became historically known across the world. Over the past 50 years, the gentle giants only existed as a memory until Alexis native Kyle Flowers, along with Sam Medhurst, formed F & M Clydesdales and decided to bring Clydesdales back to West Central Illinois. Flowers shares the history behind Alexis’ claim to fame of the American Clydesdales:
ALEXIS, IL
KWQC

Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A family-owned grocery store known for “high-quality foods, friendly service and great prices” could soon have new ownership. Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications Dawn E Buzynski stated “We are in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods. We have notified employees today, but at this time we do not have a timeline or further details.”
ELDRIDGE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis

On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC native Kari Lake speaks in Bettendorf

Arizona gubernatorial candidate and Eldridge native Kari Lake spoke Friday at noon to the Scott County Republican Women’s organization. She spoke to a packed audience at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf. Despite losing by more than 17,000 votes, Lake has maintained that she was the winner of November’s...
BETTENDORF, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees

An eastern Iowa company was fined $4,500 for placing waste tires among tree debris to hasten its burning in December, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Someone reported on Dec. 5 a sudden accumulation of tires and a subsequent fire in a rural area north of Clinton near the Mississippi River, DNR records […] The post Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CLINTON, IA
Central Illinois Proud

2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
PEORIA, IL
us1049quadcities.com

Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

In response to Open Meetings Act probe: City of Galesburg says executive session was justified

The City of Galesburg says it was justified to conduct a recent closed session meeting in order to discuss a federal discrimination complaint against the city. The defense from city legal counsel comes in light of two Galesburg alderman accusing the City Council of violating the Illinois Open Meetings Act at the Dec. 5 and 19 executive sessions.
GALESBURG, IL

