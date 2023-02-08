Read full article on original website
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Attorney Floyd Skinner was the owner of Club Indigo, Grand Rapids’ first Black nightclub
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Ethel B. Coe, activist, singer, actress, humanitarian, and the first Black woman to run for public office in Grand Rapids.
Extreme Milkshake Bar Moving to Downtown Grand Haven, Expanding with Food Menu
Less than a year after opening, a shop serving extreme milkshakes, bubble waffles, coffee and more is relocating to downtown Grand Haven. Bad Habit first opened at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd. in Grand Haven March 4, 2023. Co-owners Bonnie Brown and John Zervas felt there was a lack of dessert...
Popular Grand Rapids Catholic Priest, Father Mark, to Retire
Father Mark Przybysz, known to all as Father Mark, and always so involved in the Greater Grand Rapids community, has decided he needs to step away as pastor of St. Anthony of Padua and retire. You're trying to pronounce his name, aren't you. It's Mark! Seriously though, Praybysz is pronounced...
Special surprise room makeover for patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The nonprofit organization Once Upon a Room surprised seven children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with new décor this week. Despite the mask, you can see the joy on Shakelia Del Andino's face as she walks into her five-month-old’s newly decorated room at the hospital.
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
grcc.edu
Health expert, television star Dr. Jacqueline Walters – ‘Dr. Jackie’ – to deliver keynote at GIANT Awards 40th anniversary celebration
Feb. 9, 2023, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Dr. Jacqueline Walters – better known as “Dr. Jackie” – a philanthropist, health expert, women’s advocate, television personality and award-winning doctor of obstetrics and gynecology will be the keynote speaker for this month’s GIANT Awards 40th Anniversary celebration.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Monsoon in downtown Grand Rapids has welcoming Vietnamese fare
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Since opening last spring, Vietnamese restaurant Monsoon has established itself as a casual spot with fine dining flavors right in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. The restaurant, owned by Phong Nguyen, features flavors from northern Vietnam. Nguyen’s hometown is Hai Duong, Vietnam, just east...
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
'Puppy with a purpose': Family of Ray Tarasiewicz raising service puppy in his honor
WYOMING, Mich — After the search for Ray Tarasiewicz came to an end last month, his family is now honoring the legacy he left behind. His daughter, Amanda, is remembering her father by fostering a puppy with the 'Paws With a Cause' program, because she said Ray always loved dogs and wanted to give back.
Valent-ICE: Ice bar, sculptures around Grand Rapids
Valent-ICE returns to Grand Rapids this weekend, and along with it the Downtown Market’s popular ice bar.
Splash pad in downtown Muskegon getting redo after city wins very competitive $250K grant
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans to construct a new splash pad in downtown Muskegon are moving forward after the city received a highly competitive $250,000 grant from the State of Michigan. The city was one of 21 communities awarded Spark grants totaling more than $14 million in the first round...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan School Apologizes for ‘Black History Month’ Lunch
A Michigan school system is apologizing for a school lunch that was supposed to honor Black History Month. The idea didn’t go over well with students and parents. According to Woodtv.com, Grand Rapids Christian Schools had a lunch menu posted online for its “Black History Month” lunch, offering fried chicken, collared greens, mac and cheese, cornbread and banana pudding. As Woodtv.com reports, students complained to school administrators and said it was racist, so the school started calling the meal a “Soul Food” lunch.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Family-owned brewery reconfigures operations for local distribution
Harmony Brewing Company is full speed ahead in its transition to a production brewery. Last year, Harmony packed up its Harmony Hall operation, 401 Stocking Ave. NW, and moved out to Kentwood, near Gerald R. Ford International Airport, as a pivot to its business plan. It’s original Harmony Brewing location, 1551 Lake Drive SE, remains open and serving up its beer and pizza.
Muskegon cannabis microbusiness hosting free ‘Canna Parents’ safety event
MUSKEGON, MI - Muskegon’s second-ever cannabis microbusiness, IndiGrow, is offering parents in the community tonight to ask all the questions they have about cannabis safety. “Canna Parents” is a free event that is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 inside IndiGrow’s renovated 1909 manufacturing building, 639 W Clay...
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is working on a plan to help improve a business district, already experiencing success. To do that, they're looking for some outside help from a unique perspective. "Over the past few years, we've really seen a lot of businesses go into Pine...
Fox17
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
WOOD
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home
A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) In anticipation of the approach of Valentine’s Day, the Globe published a front page photo of Diana Smith holding a sample of flowers offered at Peereboom’s Greenhouse on 137th Avenue in Leighton Township. Allegan...
