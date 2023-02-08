ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

100.7 WITL

The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan

The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
grcc.edu

Health expert, television star Dr. Jacqueline Walters – ‘Dr. Jackie’ – to deliver keynote at GIANT Awards 40th anniversary celebration

Feb. 9, 2023, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Dr. Jacqueline Walters – better known as “Dr. Jackie” – a philanthropist, health expert, women’s advocate, television personality and award-winning doctor of obstetrics and gynecology will be the keynote speaker for this month’s GIANT Awards 40th Anniversary celebration.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan School Apologizes for ‘Black History Month’ Lunch

A Michigan school system is apologizing for a school lunch that was supposed to honor Black History Month. The idea didn’t go over well with students and parents. According to Woodtv.com, Grand Rapids Christian Schools had a lunch menu posted online for its “Black History Month” lunch, offering fried chicken, collared greens, mac and cheese, cornbread and banana pudding. As Woodtv.com reports, students complained to school administrators and said it was racist, so the school started calling the meal a “Soul Food” lunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Family-owned brewery reconfigures operations for local distribution

Harmony Brewing Company is full speed ahead in its transition to a production brewery. Last year, Harmony packed up its Harmony Hall operation, 401 Stocking Ave. NW, and moved out to Kentwood, near Gerald R. Ford International Airport, as a pivot to its business plan. It’s original Harmony Brewing location, 1551 Lake Drive SE, remains open and serving up its beer and pizza.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?

"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'

Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) In anticipation of the approach of Valentine’s Day, the Globe published a front page photo of Diana Smith holding a sample of flowers offered at Peereboom’s Greenhouse on 137th Avenue in Leighton Township. Allegan...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
