Michigan State

Pushing through the Pandemic: Looking back, moving forward

Several Michigan State University faculty members will share their thoughts and expertise on the pandemic’s impact during a panel discussion at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in room 2130 of the newly renovated STEM Teaching and Learning Facility, 642 Red Cedar Road. The panel, sponsored by the Honors College, is...
MSU Multicultural Center construction to commence this spring

Michigan State University is on the cusp of making history with construction of the university’s first free-standing multicultural center scheduled to begin this spring. This month, the Board of Trustees gave the university the green light to break ground on the $38 million, 34,000-square-foot facility on the corner of North Shaw and Farm lanes.
MSU-led team receives $10M USDA grant to develop more resilient food systems

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A transdisciplinary team of researchers, educators and extension experts led by Michigan State University has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create more sustainable and equitable food systems in the Midwest and beyond. The five-year integrated project is funded through the Sustainable Agricultural Systems program of the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
