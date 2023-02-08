Read full article on original website
Pushing through the Pandemic: Looking back, moving forward
Several Michigan State University faculty members will share their thoughts and expertise on the pandemic’s impact during a panel discussion at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in room 2130 of the newly renovated STEM Teaching and Learning Facility, 642 Red Cedar Road. The panel, sponsored by the Honors College, is...
MSU Multicultural Center construction to commence this spring
Michigan State University is on the cusp of making history with construction of the university’s first free-standing multicultural center scheduled to begin this spring. This month, the Board of Trustees gave the university the green light to break ground on the $38 million, 34,000-square-foot facility on the corner of North Shaw and Farm lanes.
MSU board gives green light to plan Henry Ford + MSU Health Sciences Detroit building
Planning for the new, state-of-the-art research facility in downtown Detroit, part of the Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences’ 30-year partnership, was authorized today by the MSU Board of Trustees. The facility is part of a recently announced $2.5 billion expansion in Detroit by partners Henry...
MSU Named as a Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars for Ninth Consecutive Year
Michigan State University has again been named a top producer of Fulbright U.S. Scholars — establishing MSU as the only research institution in the nation to achieve this status in the last nine consecutive years. With nine scholars, MSU is also notably among the top five-highest-producing institutions this year.
MSU-led team receives $10M USDA grant to develop more resilient food systems
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A transdisciplinary team of researchers, educators and extension experts led by Michigan State University has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create more sustainable and equitable food systems in the Midwest and beyond. The five-year integrated project is funded through the Sustainable Agricultural Systems program of the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
