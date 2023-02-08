ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged with Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man is charged with Grand Larceny. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Stephen K. Osei was arrested and charged after he illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks in an ATM. Osei was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, one count of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Handguns in Search Warrant of Binghamton Residence

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit with the help of Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. seize handguns in a search warrant at a Binghamton residence. The task force notes on February 9, 2023 officers executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton. As a result officers recovered:. •One loaded 9mm...
BINGHAMTON, NY
rewind1077.com

Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp

Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
ELMIRA, NY
wxhc.com

County Drug Task Force Arrests Two With Possession of Over $12k in Cocaine

Two Cortland men are facing multiple felonies following an incident that took place on Thursday, February 9th in the Village of Marathon. On February 9th, during an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the Village of Marathon.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York State Police Looking for Missing Nineveh Woman

New York State Police are looking for a woman missing out of Nineveh, Broome County. State Police are looking for 21-year-old Judy A. Benjamin. She was last seen on Sunday, February 5th at her Thorn Hill Road residence in Nineveh. She is listed as 5'4, weighing approximately 100 pounds and...
NINEVEH, NY
whcuradio.com

Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal

HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
HORNELL, NY
therecord-online.com

Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault

A Vestal man has pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says Frank A. Ford, Jr. admitted that while he was an inmate at the Broome County Jail last September, he punched another inmate in the face, causing injury. Ford will be...
VESTAL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy