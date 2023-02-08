Read full article on original website
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Man Arrested on Charges Stemming from Business Practices
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Tompkins County man has been arrested as a result of an investigation into his business practices dating back to 2019. According to New York State Police, 44 year old Parker Megivern of Tompkins County was arrested on Wednesday for grand larceny, and scheme to defraud.
Binghamton man arrested for depositing fraudulent checks
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Osei illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks at a local bank.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged with Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man is charged with Grand Larceny. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Stephen K. Osei was arrested and charged after he illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks in an ATM. Osei was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, one count of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Handguns in Search Warrant of Binghamton Residence
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit with the help of Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. seize handguns in a search warrant at a Binghamton residence. The task force notes on February 9, 2023 officers executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton. As a result officers recovered:. •One loaded 9mm...
rewind1077.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp
Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
Camper stolen in Town of Fenton
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the theft of a camper from 170 East Service Road in the Town of Fenton.
Two arrested with cocaine after fleeing from police
Two Cortland men were arrested in Marathon after fleeing from police.
NewsChannel 36
Kristen Thorne officially named new Elmira Chief of Police
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kristen Thorne officially became the 20th Police Chief of the city of Elmira in a ceremony Friday afternoon. Family, friends and fellow officers gathered in the City of Elmira to see Thorne officially be appointed to Chief of Police. “There were numerous agencies; Horseheads PD, the...
State Police looking for missing Broome County woman
New York State Police are currently looking for a missing person out of Nineveh, New York.
wxhc.com
County Drug Task Force Arrests Two With Possession of Over $12k in Cocaine
Two Cortland men are facing multiple felonies following an incident that took place on Thursday, February 9th in the Village of Marathon. On February 9th, during an ongoing narcotics investigation by the Cortland County Drug Task Force, officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the Village of Marathon.
whcuradio.com
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
Felon pleads guilty to assaulting fellow inmate
Today in Broome County Court, a Vestal man pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New York State Police Looking for Missing Nineveh Woman
New York State Police are looking for a woman missing out of Nineveh, Broome County. State Police are looking for 21-year-old Judy A. Benjamin. She was last seen on Sunday, February 5th at her Thorn Hill Road residence in Nineveh. She is listed as 5'4, weighing approximately 100 pounds and...
Allegany County man dies in wrong way accident on I-86
ALMOND, N.Y. — An Allegeny County man has died following a crash on I-86 in the Town of Almond. New York State Police say they responded to an accident on the westbound I-86 just before 10pm Wednesday. Investigators say a vehicle driven by Donald J. Rose, 62, of Angelica,...
whcuradio.com
Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
NewsChannel 36
Charges dismissed against Hornell assistant principal
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- All charges have been dropped against a Hornell High School assistant principal by a Steuben County Court the Hornell City School District announced today. Eli Marcus had been charged with ten counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the previous spring following an investigation into the alleged searching of students for contraband.
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
A Vestal man has pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. The Broome County District Attorney's Office says Frank A. Ford, Jr. admitted that while he was an inmate at the Broome County Jail last September, he punched another inmate in the face, causing injury. Ford will be...
Police chase through Binghamton’s South Side
A New York State Trooper was patrolling Vestal Avenue in Binghamton when they spotted what was thought to be a stolen vehicle.
