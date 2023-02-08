Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 wounded in North County shooting
A man suspected of killing one and wounding two in a Fallbrook shooting Friday is in law enforcement custody, authorities said.
One dead, two injured in shooting at California plant nursery
A suspected gunman is in custody after a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at a plant nursery.
Suspect identified in Fallbrook shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting in North San Diego County that left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
COLD CASE: Motive unknown in murder of UCSD researcher
Dr. Saitoh and his team were working to learn more about the brain. His co-worker Phyllis Lessin said he was on track to make a major breakthrough to help Alzheimer’s patients.
Man suspected in North County shooting death arrested
A man suspected of shooting and killing a 29-year-old in an Oceanside park was arrested last week, authorities said.
Driver Sentenced to Year in Jail, Probation for Killing Pedestrian in El Cajon
A woman who ran down a pedestrian on an El Cajon roadway was sentenced this week to one year in county jail and two years of probation. Reeta Haythim Mansour, 21, pleaded guilty to a vehicular manslaughter count for striking Roodi Shattah, 25, with her car on March 12, 2021.
Officials shed new light on altercation involving teens outside La Jolla Recreation Center
The incident was between two students of Muirlands Middle School while other youths watched, according to authorities. The school holds a student assembly and police plan to increase their presence at the Rec Center.
San Diego family donates to sober living home after brother overdoses
Logan Ryan, 21, struggled with substance abuse, but found help at the First Step House of North County.
SD County Sheriff speaks on arrests of deputies, department transparency
SD Sheriff addresses deputies being arrested and transparency. Latest incident involved two deputies being arrested following fight in a Ramona bar last Saturday.
Officer identified in deadly Chula Vista shooting
San Diego Police have identified the Chula Vista Police officer involved in a deadly South Bay shooting over the weekend.
San Diego woman sentenced in fentanyl-related death
A San Diego woman was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills that resulted in a fatal overdose, said the U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman's office.
Deputies arrested after bar fight in East County
Two deputies were arrested following a bar fight in East County on Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Two deputies arrested following fight at Ramona bar
Two deputies were arrested over the weekend following a fight at a Ramona bar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
San Diego Woman Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed 23-Year-Old Sherie Gil
A San Diego woman who sold fentanyl that caused another woman’s overdose death was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 11 years in federal prison. Jaimee Ashley Koryn, 34, pleaded guilty to a distribution of fentanyl count for selling pills to 23-year-old Sherie Gil, who was found dead Sept. 30, 2021.
Coast News
San Marcos murder suspect takes stand, claims self defense
VISTA — The 21-year-old suspect charged with stabbing a former San Marcos classmate to death nearly 18 months ago took the stand in his murder trial this week, claiming he acted in self-defense after being targeted on social media by the victim. Kellon Razdan, charged with the first-degree murder...
Drunk and Drugged Driver Sentenced to 4 Years for Crash That Killed Motorcyclist in Poway
A woman who killed a motorcyclist by driving under the influence and rear-ending him as he was parked on the side of a Poway road was sentenced Tuesday to four years in state prison. Astha Rajyaguru, 23, pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges for the...
San Diego family hit with tragedy twice, urges people not to drink and drive Super Bowl weekend
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman whose father was killed by a drunk driver urges the public to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired. Monica Zech's father, a Navy veteran, was killed in June of 1992 while walking in La Mesa. He was at a crosswalk; a car stopped to let him go. However, another car went around that vehicle and hit him.
Man found dead in North County home identified
A man found dead in a Fallbrook home on Jan. 28 has been identified, medical officials said.
North San Diego County home burglarized despite security measures
SAN DIEGO — A gang that targets high-end homes might be back in San Diego. A North County family just had their home burglarized after they took steps to prevent it from happening. The family came home to find their whole house ransacked Thursday night. Their security camera captured...
Police: Man stole $60,000 in tools, sold them on OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace
Police said that they recovered more than 230 items stolen from Home Depot, worth more than $50,000.
