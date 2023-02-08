ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yachats, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

San Marcos murder suspect takes stand, claims self defense

VISTA — The 21-year-old suspect charged with stabbing a former San Marcos classmate to death nearly 18 months ago took the stand in his murder trial this week, claiming he acted in self-defense after being targeted on social media by the victim. Kellon Razdan, charged with the first-degree murder...
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy