Food to buy inside State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII
State Farm Stadium is home for Super Bowl LVII ! Other than the big game, the half-time show, and its surrounding festivities , it’ll also showcase local culinary talents.
Here’s a sneak peek of some of the stadium concession items!
TACOS DURING THE SUPER BOWL
If you’re inside the stadium for the big game and craving some tacos, you’ll want to check out Lola’s Tacos .
In a previous interview with Lola Olivares, she shared that her dishes come from family traditions and it’s her grandparents who taught her how to cook.
“Mi abuelo [my grandpa], he was from Sonora, so my carne asada… I just don’t throw it on the grill — I marinate it the way my grandfather taught me how to do it,” said Olivares. “The salsas, the rice, the beans… las tortillas hechas a mano [the hand-made tortillas], they are from my grandmother's recipes.”
This local business can be found on the fourth floor in concession stand #434 and in the club level with concession stands #209 and #237.
With several concession stands in the stadium, Olivares will be a vendor at one of the most awaited events in the Valley this year- Super Bowl LVII .
“To be Mexican-American and a woman in this industry, I feel like I’m on top of the world,” said Olivares to ABC15. “Every time I’m at the stadium I give it my all, not only myself but the rest of my staff [too].”
Comments / 0