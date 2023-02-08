Food to buy inside State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII

State Farm Stadium is home for Super Bowl LVII ! Other than the big game, the half-time show, and its surrounding festivities , it’ll also showcase local culinary talents.

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the stadium concession items!

ABC15 Kielbasa [$13]

ABC15 Chop Chop Salad [$12]

ABC15 Loaded Dirty Fries [$12]

ABC15 Big AZ Dog [ $15]

ABC15 Birria Burger [$14]





ABC15 Pizza Box Nachos with Prime Rib [$23]

TACOS DURING THE SUPER BOWL

If you’re inside the stadium for the big game and craving some tacos, you’ll want to check out Lola’s Tacos .

In a previous interview with Lola Olivares, she shared that her dishes come from family traditions and it’s her grandparents who taught her how to cook.

“Mi abuelo [my grandpa], he was from Sonora, so my carne asada… I just don’t throw it on the grill — I marinate it the way my grandfather taught me how to do it,” said Olivares. “The salsas, the rice, the beans… las tortillas hechas a mano [the hand-made tortillas], they are from my grandmother's recipes.”

ABC15 Lola's Carne Asada Tacos

This local business can be found on the fourth floor in concession stand #434 and in the club level with concession stands #209 and #237.

With several concession stands in the stadium, Olivares will be a vendor at one of the most awaited events in the Valley this year- Super Bowl LVII .

“To be Mexican-American and a woman in this industry, I feel like I’m on top of the world,” said Olivares to ABC15. “Every time I’m at the stadium I give it my all, not only myself but the rest of my staff [too].”

