Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Ethel B. Coe was the 1st Black woman to run for Public Office in Grand Rapids
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Robert W. Claytor, the first Black doctor at Saint Mary’s and Butterworth hospitals, humanitarian, and founder of the Grand Rapids Urban League.
Grand Rapids High School Apologizes For ‘Black History Month’ Lunch
A West Michigan high school has issued an apology after getting backlash for their Black History Month Lunch. What Is Black History Month And Why Is It Celebrated?. Black History Month was created to focus attention on the contributions of African Americans to the United States. It honors all Black...
Grand Rapids’ Architecture is Amazing if you Look For It
I've been to Chicago so many times, and taken the architectural boat tour down the Chicago River a couple of those times. It's so fun and very amazing. But, did you know Chicago doesn't have anything over Grand Rapids? We have some amazing architecture of our own. You just have to look since you can't cruise the Grand River, and besides, the beauty of the buildings is in the interior of the downtown area.
Popular Grand Rapids Catholic Priest, Father Mark, to Retire
Father Mark Przybysz, known to all as Father Mark, and always so involved in the Greater Grand Rapids community, has decided he needs to step away as pastor of St. Anthony of Padua and retire. You're trying to pronounce his name, aren't you. It's Mark! Seriously though, Praybysz is pronounced...
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in February
February is a busy month for concerts around the west Michigan area. There is also ballet, Chinese dance, comedy, basketball, hockey, and professional wrestling. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Thursday, February 9, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Monday, February...
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
After 30 Years The City of South Haven Plans to Demolish Kids’ Corner Playground
Say it ain't so! New changes are coming to the shores of South Haven-- and not everyone is happy about it. Located across from Lake Michigan on St. Joseph Street, the Kids' Corner Playground has been a favorite place for kids and families to run, jump, and play while enjoying a fun day at the beach. However, that's about to change!
Why Is Kalamazoo, Michigan Called ‘The Celery City’?!
You may or may not be a fan of celery. I typically love celery as a side for my wings or inside of my chicken noodle soup. No celery juice, though! That is pushing it in my personal opinion. But did you know that Kalamazoo is known for its celery?
This Grand Rapids Coffee Shop for Parents is Perfect for your Next Playdate
Once you become a parent, it can feel impossible to get any time of your own. I mean, have you ever tried to take a shower with a toddler in your home? It's going to be a speed shower if you're lucky to finish before someone is at the bathroom door yelling for your help.
Which Other Actors Will Star in Nicole Kidman Movie Shooting in Holland?
A thriller starring Nicole Kidman is shooting in Holland this spring and three more actors in the film have just been announced. A dark comedy/ thriller simply titled "Holland, Michigan", is filming in West Michigan. Kidman is set to star in and produce the movie, which is set in Holland...
He Made Millions Selling Illegal Pez Dispensers: ‘The Pez Outlaw’ of Dewitt, Michigan
Oh, my goodness...it's another dastardly Michigan desperado!. He was not a murderer...not a kidnapper...not an embezzler.....not even a jaywalker. His crime was sneaking European Pez dispensers into the United States. His name is Steve Glew from the town of Dewitt in Clinton County. Netflix has produced a docu-drama about Steve,...
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Another West Michigan Brewery Goes Up For Sale, This Time in Downtown Wayland
On the heels of Elk Brewing's liquidation sale in Grand Rapids and just months after Tapistry Brewing in Bridgman went up for sale, comes news that yet another craft brewery in West Michigan has gone up for sale. Located in downtown Wayland, OpenRoad Brewery was just listed on the market...
Is MTV’s Catfish Filming in Grand Rapids Right Now?!
For those of you who have not seen the show over the past 10 years, Catfish. "is an American reality-based documentary television series airing on MTV about the truths and lies of online dating." Pretty much, there are people lying about their identities to find love. Sadly, the reason the...
