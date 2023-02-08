Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Four Dothan streets will be closed to through traffic during the week of February 13 due to sewer line rehabilitation work. The City’s contractor, L&K Contracting, anticipates working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on the following streets:. North Cherokee Avenue – Paving.
wdhn.com
Pedestrian killed in Pike County
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Main Street considers downtown overlay district
Highway safety office at Enterprise State among awarded statewide law enforcement programs. Kay Ivey announced that $5.6 million in grants would be awarded statewide to law enforcement programs designed to increase public safety. Updated: 8 hours ago. Enterprise city leaders are working to make neighborhoods safer. Welcome Sydney Wallace. Updated:...
alabamanews.net
Valley Grande man dies in Dallas County accident
A two-vehicle accident in Dallas County has claimed the life of a Valley Grande man. The accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Dallas County 83 near Dallas County 84. Troopers say 56-year-old Robert Ingram was fatally injured when the 2000 Dodge Dakota that he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain.
WSFA
Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
wdhn.com
Repairs are being made to Jack Post Office in Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On the afternoon of January 12, straight-line winds estimated between 80-to-90 miles per hour carved a path of damage in rural, Northern Coffee County. The storm caused severe damage to the roof of the Jack Post Office and destroyed its interior ceiling. Crews continue to do...
Alabama man pushing broken down pickup struck, killed by motorist
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday after a he was struck while trying to push his disabled truck, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Greenville, Alabama, man. Kenneth Lamar Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Missing Headland teen
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — Headland Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 14-year-old Peyton Johnson was last seen at her home located at 101 Greentree Apartments in Headland on February 8. Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a Grey Nike shirt and jogging pants. If...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga Deputies recover Stolen County Vehicle in Dallas County
GREAT JOB BY AUTAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S INVESTIGATORS!. On Feb 8, 2023 the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a 2009 Ford F150 that belonged to the Autauga County Road Department had been stolen from their lot. A BOLO was placed for this vehicle and a post...
ALEA: Two-vehicle crash occurs following a police pursuit in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. after Millbrook Police Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit. According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 14 near Interstate 65 in Elmore County. ALEA Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene, and the crash is under investigation. ALEA says […]
WSFA
Shots fired at Greenville Waffle House
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Shortly before midnight this past Thursday, a Waffle House employee and a customer found themselves in an altercation that ended with gunfire. According to Greenville Police, a customer at the Waffle House in Greenville began to complain about the service he received. In turn, a Waffle House employee, along with another individual, got into an argument with the upset customer.
wtvy.com
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
Demopolis Times
Eighteen wheeler tips over on Hwy. 80, loses load of logs
A log truck has turned over on Hwy. 80 and has spilled its load in front of the Blue Bore Armory. Traffic in southbound lanes has been reduced to one open lane while the road is being cleared. Demopolis Police Department and Demopolis Fire Department responded to the scene. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Second suspect in the Miles Lane murder arrested
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The second suspect in the November murder of a Dothan man has been arrested. According to Dothan Police, on Thursday, February 9, Dothan Police, with the help of the Headland Police Department, arrested Mia Aliyah Creech, 24, in connection with the murder of Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 35.
Jemison man dead following crash in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning left a Jemison man dead in Bibb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, L.J. Smith, 51, was injured when the Saturn Aura he was driving was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee at around 6 a.m. Smith was taken to UAB Hospital, […]
wdhn.com
Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Geneva Co. now listed on Alabama’s historical places
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wesley Chapel Cemetery is located behind Wesley Chapel Methodist church off Geneva County Road 41 outside of Bellwood has now been added to a list of Alabama historic places. The church continues as an active house of worship. Graves in the cemetery date...
WSFA
‘I’m pretty sure I would be dead.’; sons save mom after alleged Montgomery attack
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A terrifying ordeal for a Montgomery woman who is now speaking out. She says a man who was recently released from jail attacked her outside her home. Laqueta Savage lives in the Carol Villa neighborhood. She says she heard noises outside her home just after midnight Thursday and decided to check it out. Once in her driveway, she was met by a stranger.
wdhn.com
Another day of rain before we clear out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Widespread light showers will cover the region tonight as temperatures drop to the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday will be rainy with 1-2 inches possible. Highs peak in the middle 50s under cloudy skies. Sunday could start off with a light shower, but the...
alabamanews.net
Greenville man dies in accident Wednesday night
A Greenville man has died following an accident in Butler County Wednesday. State troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Butler County Road 59 around 7:15 p.m. last night. Once they arrived, they found 31-year-old Kenneth Lamar Holland critically injured as he was struck by another vehicle driven by an...
elba-clipper.com
Two-vehicle collision leads to arrest
THIS TWO-VEHICLE WRECK involving a law enforcement SUV and a car was reported around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, on Davis Street at the Cordelia Street intersection in downtown Elba. Initial reports were that the driver of the car ran a stop sign causing the crash with the police vehicle. Also, witnesses said the driver of the car fled the scene after the accident but was caught by officials a short time later. A passenger in the car was being treated for injuries.
