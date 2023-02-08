Thank You For The Badassery, Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai's final season is on the horizon. With writing expected to get underway this month, filming of the last season of the hit martial arts show will soon follow.

As a huge fan of this show. I did what I do best. I got in contact with my friends of the fandom and asked them to share a few words of what Cobra Kai means to them.

Read below to shed a few (or more) tears to see how much this show has impacted so many awesome people in different ways!

Cobra Kai was the first fandom that I was in from the first day, interacting and speculating. The show and the fandom inspired me to try my hand at writing fanfiction. I gained friends who are so important to me, most of whom I've never met. I went to a convention out of state, getting on a plane for the first time, just to meet some of the actors, who have become so important to me over the last five years. -

Kristi

What Cobra Kai means to me is karate never leaves you. And it’s got serious life lessons and manages to make me gain motivation. The Karate also can work in real life if you give it the chance. I’m just sad the series is coming to an end. -

Alex

Who would’ve known that a karate soap opera would have impacted my life this much? This show has shown me that there is no such thing as black and white. This show also taught me about forgiveness. Holding on to grudges and wanting revenge will only cause me more pain. learned that the motto “Strike First, Strike Hard” doesn’t have to apply to fighting and violence, this lesson can be applied with the goals I have in life: going all in for what I want with no hesitation.

Cobra Kai that gave me a reason to get out of my comfort zone, drive 14 hours with my family to go to comic con. It’s something I didn’t think I’d never have an interest in, but it was just so I can meet the cast of my favorite series. Thanks to this show, I got to talk to the infamous Johnny Lawrence, played William Zabka and Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith. I also got to meet newcomers like Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan, who are my absolute favorites. I also got to meet Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand, who were even kinder than I could’ve expected and I hope I get to meet other cast members like Ralph Macchio, Martin Kove, Gianni Decenzo, and Peyton List.

Without Cobra Kai being introduced to me in September of 2020, I know that my life would be very different right now. I wouldn’t have the memories, the friendships and the life long lessons that I’ve learned (can’t forget all the merch I’ve collected over the years). I’d like to thank the Big Three for bringing back the nostalgia from a time I wish I was alive in but also making this show modern enough for my generation to relate to it. Thank you to the cast and crew for making this show the best show ever. I also want to thank Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Thomas Ian Griffith, Yuji Okumoto and many other special actors from the original trilogy for coming back to continue the infamous story from almost 30 years ago. Thank you Cobra Kai for giving me something to be passionate about. -

Alyssa

The show has helped me grow in confidence and it’s shown me that anybody can become badass no matter where they live or whatever walks of life they come from. - Amia

Something I want to say about cobra kai is that how nice the community was and that the show has helped me out so much during the pandemic and getting picked on. - KingScorpion

Cobra Kai means a lot to me cos it's the only show, me, my mam and brother watch together and it's given me so many friends,which I'm so grateful for it, and it's also introduced to me Billy Zabka who's now one of my favourite people. -

Chloe

It means so much to me in many ways. It helps me want to find confidence, find balance and it introduce me to some of the best actors in the show. I love how the show always puts a smile on my face every time I watch it. This show is literally my favorite show ever. -

Danielle

It brought back the original Karate Kid movies and added in amazing storylines. This show saved my life and it taught me to find balance. I am a second degree black belt in martial arts and I kept going because of Ralph and Billy bringing back this show and the rest of the cast. -

Rose

It introduced me to a community that is so nice and caring, also showed that female characters are badass and can do anything besides being the girl next door type. It has brought me so much joy over the years and it has made me cry. I also like the dynamics between the characters and I like that the show introduced me to the films I’ll always admire The Karate Kid and it’ll forever be one of my favorite franchises. -

Kaylee

Cobra Kai means so much to me! It’s inspired me in so many ways, makes me laugh & smile every single time! I’ve been fortunate enough to meet a few of the cast members & that was a dream come true! Cobra Kai has had such a positive impact on my life, it will be missed. -

Eleanor

I was 13 when I first watched The Karate Kid and I immediately became attached. I then watched The Karate Kid 2, 3 & The Next Karate Kid and I fell in love with the franchise. Not even a year after later, Cobra Kai had been announced as a sequel series and I freaked out. Seeing Ralph Macchio & William Zabka reprise their roles just took my breath away, as well with the OG cast members making cameo appearances. The writers have now given me things I thought I’d only dream of seeing, including Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, Chozen Toguchi & Mike Barnes on screen together and John Kreese & Terry Silver returning as the villains. I love the new cast and all of the references to the Karate Kid movies they bring to their roles. My favourite character out of the new cast is Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz, as I can relate to him in many ways, he inspired me to flip the script and get the iconic mohawk hairstyle. The show changed my life forever! - Craig

Cobra Kai has one of the best stories out there, all of the actors and actresses are super talented. When I first started watching the show I got hooked, I couldn’t wait for the 4th & 5th season to come out. It has brought SO MUCH excitement, entertainment, and joy in my life. Because of Cobra Kai, I have been so happy. I even started taking taekwondo lessons, and am now a orange belt soon to be senior orange belt! Cobra Kai has inspired me so much and though I am sad it is ending, I’m very happy I got the opportunity to watch this amazing TV show that tells an incredible story. - Annabelle

The show means everything to me. The actors are amazing the show in general is awesome. Honestly when I found it on Netflix I was at a low point in my life. It brought my mood up and just seeing the YouTube videos of the cast having fun has made me smile more than anything ever has. - Haley

I was a complete game addict back in September 2020 during the lockdown, I had become so lazy. I didn't want to do anything anymore, and I was completely obsessed with those games. Then I watched Cobra kai, the way it impacted me. I can't even begin to explain. But I felt an instant connection with the show. Every relationship in the show (not only romantic ones but mainly the mentor mentee thing with Johnny, Miguel and Daniel, Robby. I resonate with everything about the show and everything it stands for. I can genuinely say out loud that I wouldn't be the person who I am today without it. And I feel so sad that it's coming to an end but at the same time, every good thing has an end. This will finally bring my primary teenage obsession to an end as my teen years will soon be over. I grew up with the show. COBRA KAI NEVER DIES. -

Anonymous

Cobra Kai means so much to me. It got me back into martial arts which made me more confident and introduced me to my idols, Mary and Xolo. -

Ebo

Cobra Kai quickly became one of my favorite TV shows, where I binged watched all 3 seasons in a week and I instantly wanted more. Cobra Kai is also the reason why I've made some incredible friendships with people from across the world, it got me back into my passion of writing and it's helped me better myself, physically and mentally. It's a show that will always hold a special place in my heart. - Tara

I started watching cobra kai in 8th grade and i was at my lowest point. Admittedly at first I didn't want to watch it but as soon as Xolo stepped on that screen something in my brain switched. I've been with them for 2 and a half years now and I believe that they truly saved my life. They made me feel happy. - Chesney