ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odyssey

Thank You For The Badassery, Cobra Kai

By SAshton
Odyssey
Odyssey
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMNBo_0kgPHDeQ00

Cobra Kai's final season is on the horizon. With writing expected to get underway this month, filming of the last season of the hit martial arts show will soon follow.

As a huge fan of this show. I did what I do best. I got in contact with my friends of the fandom and asked them to share a few words of what Cobra Kai means to them.

Read below to shed a few (or more) tears to see how much this show has impacted so many awesome people in different ways!

Cobra Kai was the first fandom that I was in from the first day, interacting and speculating. The show and the fandom inspired me to try my hand at writing fanfiction. I gained friends who are so important to me, most of whom I've never met. I went to a convention out of state, getting on a plane for the first time, just to meet some of the actors, who have become so important to me over the last five years. -

Kristi

What Cobra Kai means to me is karate never leaves you. And it’s got serious life lessons and manages to make me gain motivation. The Karate also can work in real life if you give it the chance. I’m just sad the series is coming to an end. -

Alex

Who would’ve known that a karate soap opera would have impacted my life this much? This show has shown me that there is no such thing as black and white. This show also taught me about forgiveness. Holding on to grudges and wanting revenge will only cause me more pain. learned that the motto “Strike First, Strike Hard” doesn’t have to apply to fighting and violence, this lesson can be applied with the goals I have in life: going all in for what I want with no hesitation.

Cobra Kai that gave me a reason to get out of my comfort zone, drive 14 hours with my family to go to comic con. It’s something I didn’t think I’d never have an interest in, but it was just so I can meet the cast of my favorite series. Thanks to this show, I got to talk to the infamous Johnny Lawrence, played William Zabka and Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith. I also got to meet newcomers like Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan, who are my absolute favorites. I also got to meet Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand, who were even kinder than I could’ve expected and I hope I get to meet other cast members like Ralph Macchio, Martin Kove, Gianni Decenzo, and Peyton List.

Without Cobra Kai being introduced to me in September of 2020, I know that my life would be very different right now. I wouldn’t have the memories, the friendships and the life long lessons that I’ve learned (can’t forget all the merch I’ve collected over the years). I’d like to thank the Big Three for bringing back the nostalgia from a time I wish I was alive in but also making this show modern enough for my generation to relate to it. Thank you to the cast and crew for making this show the best show ever. I also want to thank Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Thomas Ian Griffith, Yuji Okumoto and many other special actors from the original trilogy for coming back to continue the infamous story from almost 30 years ago. Thank you Cobra Kai for giving me something to be passionate about. -

Alyssa

The show has helped me grow in confidence and it’s shown me that anybody can become badass no matter where they live or whatever walks of life they come from. - Amia

Something I want to say about cobra kai is that how nice the community was and that the show has helped me out so much during the pandemic and getting picked on. - KingScorpion

Cobra Kai means a lot to me cos it's the only show, me, my mam and brother watch together and it's given me so many friends,which I'm so grateful for it, and it's also introduced to me Billy Zabka who's now one of my favourite people. -

Chloe

It means so much to me in many ways. It helps me want to find confidence, find balance and it introduce me to some of the best actors in the show. I love how the show always puts a smile on my face every time I watch it. This show is literally my favorite show ever. -

Danielle

It brought back the original Karate Kid movies and added in amazing storylines. This show saved my life and it taught me to find balance. I am a second degree black belt in martial arts and I kept going because of Ralph and Billy bringing back this show and the rest of the cast. -

Rose

It introduced me to a community that is so nice and caring, also showed that female characters are badass and can do anything besides being the girl next door type. It has brought me so much joy over the years and it has made me cry. I also like the dynamics between the characters and I like that the show introduced me to the films I’ll always admire The Karate Kid and it’ll forever be one of my favorite franchises. -

Kaylee

Cobra Kai means so much to me! It’s inspired me in so many ways, makes me laugh & smile every single time! I’ve been fortunate enough to meet a few of the cast members & that was a dream come true! Cobra Kai has had such a positive impact on my life, it will be missed. -

Eleanor

I was 13 when I first watched The Karate Kid and I immediately became attached. I then watched The Karate Kid 2, 3 & The Next Karate Kid and I fell in love with the franchise. Not even a year after later, Cobra Kai had been announced as a sequel series and I freaked out. Seeing Ralph Macchio & William Zabka reprise their roles just took my breath away, as well with the OG cast members making cameo appearances. The writers have now given me things I thought I’d only dream of seeing, including Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, Chozen Toguchi & Mike Barnes on screen together and John Kreese & Terry Silver returning as the villains. I love the new cast and all of the references to the Karate Kid movies they bring to their roles. My favourite character out of the new cast is Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz, as I can relate to him in many ways, he inspired me to flip the script and get the iconic mohawk hairstyle. The show changed my life forever! - Craig

Cobra Kai has one of the best stories out there, all of the actors and actresses are super talented. When I first started watching the show I got hooked, I couldn’t wait for the 4th & 5th season to come out. It has brought SO MUCH excitement, entertainment, and joy in my life. Because of Cobra Kai, I have been so happy. I even started taking taekwondo lessons, and am now a orange belt soon to be senior orange belt! Cobra Kai has inspired me so much and though I am sad it is ending, I’m very happy I got the opportunity to watch this amazing TV show that tells an incredible story. - Annabelle

The show means everything to me. The actors are amazing the show in general is awesome. Honestly when I found it on Netflix I was at a low point in my life. It brought my mood up and just seeing the YouTube videos of the cast having fun has made me smile more than anything ever has. - Haley

I was a complete game addict back in September 2020 during the lockdown, I had become so lazy. I didn't want to do anything anymore, and I was completely obsessed with those games. Then I watched Cobra kai, the way it impacted me. I can't even begin to explain. But I felt an instant connection with the show. Every relationship in the show (not only romantic ones but mainly the mentor mentee thing with Johnny, Miguel and Daniel, Robby. I resonate with everything about the show and everything it stands for. I can genuinely say out loud that I wouldn't be the person who I am today without it. And I feel so sad that it's coming to an end but at the same time, every good thing has an end. This will finally bring my primary teenage obsession to an end as my teen years will soon be over. I grew up with the show. COBRA KAI NEVER DIES. -

Anonymous

Cobra Kai means so much to me. It got me back into martial arts which made me more confident and introduced me to my idols, Mary and Xolo. -

Ebo

Cobra Kai quickly became one of my favorite TV shows, where I binged watched all 3 seasons in a week and I instantly wanted more. Cobra Kai is also the reason why I've made some incredible friendships with people from across the world, it got me back into my passion of writing and it's helped me better myself, physically and mentally. It's a show that will always hold a special place in my heart. - Tara

I started watching cobra kai in 8th grade and i was at my lowest point. Admittedly at first I didn't want to watch it but as soon as Xolo stepped on that screen something in my brain switched. I've been with them for 2 and a half years now and I believe that they truly saved my life. They made me feel happy. - Chesney

Fans even wanted to express what the show meant to them in the form of poetry...

Words by Filomena

Crying teenager, bullies at every turn

I need to know that I make it someday

Friday night movie, a story that moves me

A kid like me showed I can get through it okay.

Years later, drowning in self doubt.

Believing the bullies were right.

Need of a spark, Cobra Kai comes along,

Fuelling a new will to fight.

New friends to ride the next wave,

Stories with Tears, laughter, nostalgia galore.

Old friends to fall in love with again,

Some changed, some still rotten to the core.

Finding again that same kid, now both adults,

Fighting our painful pasts together with all we know.

I see all of me in him, different but same,

Showing me that it never too late to grow.

Bittersweet feelings as Cobra Kai comes to an end,

Can’t wait to see what the future has in store.

To the genius creators, amazing writers, inspiring cast and crew,

Arigato Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai, forever grateful to you all.

As I received messages for this article, I was asked the question: "What does it mean to you?"

At first, I was stumped. The people above have more courage than I do being able to summarise how this show has impacted them in such beautiful ways... But then I realised. It doesn't need to be complicated.

Since February 2021, I've written over 250 poems inspired by the characters and storylines of the show. I think that is a testament in itself. No other show has inspired me quite like this one. I mean that.

It brought back my creativity when I thought I may never hold a creative flare again. Characters such as Samantha LaRusso and Eli Moskowitz taught me so much. They;re the characters I wish I had around in my teenage years. But even now, in my twenties they have been capable of teaching me so much and opening my eyes to many things.

It was a tough one to decide, but below is a poem I wrote that I thought would fit with this article:

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Variety

Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’

“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
ComicBook

The Flash Showrunner Says Grant Gustin "Will Always be The Flash" For Some

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some big changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is operated, and newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has definitely turned things around. One of the films that has been a topic of controversy has to be the Ezra Miller-led The Flash due to the actors ongoing legal trouble, and WB spent some time trying to figure out what to do with the film. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and The Flash would get confirmed for a release later this year. Weirdly enough, The CW's The Flash will wrap up its final season around the time the film is released. Some fans will still have an opinion on who is the best Scarlet Speedster and it seems that the showrunner of the series already threw his pick in the ring. In a new interview with TV Line, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace revealed that Grant Gustin is his favorite Flash.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unexpected Lois Lane casting suggestion goes down surprisingly well among DC diehards

James Gunn’s upcoming Man of Steel reboot might be called Superman: Legacy, but let’s not overlook the equally important legacy of the Kryptonian crusader’s love interest Lois Lane, who’s had just as long and legendary a cinematic history. Finding the right Lois for the film is just as integral as finding the perfect Clark Kent, then. And, luckily for Gunn, the best casting choice for the role we’ve yet heard might have just fallen into his lap.
CNET

The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max

Forget the HBO Max headlines. The cancellations. The popularization of the term "un-renewal." As the home of HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, HBO Max is chock full of movies. Sci-fi movies have a healthy presence under this streaming roof. Something has to. This is HBO Max's (best) sci-fi movie...
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Theo Rossi to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller With Breakout Marvel Actress

Ready for his next project, Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Rachel with up-and-coming Marvel actress Hannah John-Kamen. According to Deadline, Rachel follows a new mother who although seems to have a perfect life, she can’t seem to recall the recent birth of her son or even being pregnant. When she goes to her husband Stephen for answers, he deflects, and really strange neighbors suddenly begin to stalk her. John-Kamen will play the title character while Rossi will play her husband Stephen. Directing the upcoming film is Jenn Wexler, who previously directed the horror film The Ranger.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show

DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
Herbie J Pilato

New "Exorcist" Movie In The Works

Heads will begin to roll - or at least, spin again - in a new version of the classic horror film, The Exorcist, which originally featured Linda Blair as a young woman violently possessed by evil spirits.
Gizmodo

A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming

In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
Digital Trends

5 legacy horror movies that need a reboot sequel

This week, Sony announced it was developing a remake of the 1997 slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. Following the successful formula of last year’s Scream, which paired actors from the original movies with fresh new victims, er, faces, the reboot will bring back Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to guide a new generation in avoiding being murdered by a sinister fisherman.
NEVADA STATE
ComicBook

Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz

Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
digitalspy.com

First look at Wednesday's Christina Ricci in new movie

The Addams Family's Wednesday turned Wednesday's Marilyn Thornhill, Christina Ricci, has bagged herself a big role in upcoming science-fiction action film Dresden Sun. The film follows a "principled" mercenary with a traumatic past played by The Walking Dead and Grand Theft Auto V's Steven Ogg, reports Deadline. Said merc teams up with an industry to steal something called "the sphere" from a big corporation called Peredor and Ricci's Dr Dresden.
ComicBook

Russo Bros New Netflix Movie Starring Millie Bobby Brown Wraps Filming

One of the latest projects from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo is one step closer to our screens. On Wednesday, the official Instagram account for their production company, AGBO Films, shared a series of photos from the production of The Electric State, which has now wrapped production. The film will be led by ...
Collider

10 Best Picture Oscar Nominees That Are Better Than the Winners, According to Reddit

The Academy Awards celebrates the best that the movie industry has to offer in a given year. However, it's not uncommon for audiences or cinephiles to feel that the Best Picture trophy should go to another nominee. Sometimes, it's a case of politics, other times it's simply a matter of preference, or it's just because of the voting system, but those reasons can lead to the movie that takes home the award not necessarily being the best one according to popular opinion. This can lead to some of the most memorable films in cinema being overlooked by the Academy, only to be regarded higher than the winners of their respective years.
Looper

The Mummy: Rick O'Connell's Complete Backstory Explained

Rick O'Connell might not be as much of a household name as, say, Indiana Jones, but to a whole generation of fans, it's his face that comes to mind when they think action and adventure. Audiences met Rick (as played by Brendan Fraser) in 1999's Universal Studios reboot of "The Mummy." At the time, the film received decent reviews and was a hit at the box office, but back at the turn of the millennium, practically nobody recognized this genre-mashing romp through the Egyptian desert for what it was — a major game-changer that would influence blockbuster filmmaking for decades to come.
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy