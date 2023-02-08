ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh City Council votes for review of police reform demands

By Anna Johnson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlgct_0kgPH21g00

The Raleigh City Council agreed Tuesday night to review demands from community advocates calling for greater police reform and accountability.

“There are a lot of valid, valid emotions tonight,” said Council member Mary Black, who was elected last year. “I just want to acknowledge the harm and concerns brought up tonight around RPD and accountability.”

Nearly half of the 40 people who signed up to speak addressed police reform and police accountability. Some held signs and photos of people killed by Raleigh police officers or who died in police custody.

Many mentioned Darryl Williams, a Raleigh man who died after being tased multiple times by Raleigh police officers last month.

Raleigh Demands Justice, which includes Emancipate NC, Save Our Sons and Young American Protest, gave city leaders a packet of information that included eight demands ranging from firing the police officers involved in Williams’ death to dismantling and rebuilding the current police advisory board.

“RPD must stop wasting taxpayer money and city resources by concentrating its officers and surveillance in Black neighborhoods,” said Jenny McKenney, delivering the packet to the council. “Our community must stop approaching individuals without probable cause that a crime is being or is about to be committed. A history of repeated calls to an area does not constitute probable cause to harass anyone and everyone in that area.”

Black called for a moment of silence for the people who have died during police interactions, and then made a motion for the demands to be sent to the city’s Human Relations Commission for future recommendations to the City Council.

The motion passed 7-0 with Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin absent and excused from the meeting.

The demands include:

  • Firing the police officers involved in Williams’ death.
  • Stopping the practice of “proactive” patrols and “other forms of over-policing in low-income and minority communities.”
  • Stopping the use of tasers until officers can “prove definitively” that they can follow police policies regarding the weapons.
  • Requiring Raleigh police officers to carry liability insurance.
  • Dismantling and rebuilding the police advisory board.
  • Requiring officers to undergo implicit and racial bias training.
  • Fully funding a stand-alone, non-law enforcement team to respond to mental health crisis calls similar to the HEART program in Durham.
  • Adopting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a federal police reform bill that is currently stalled in Congress.

Mayor Pro Tem Corey Branch said the comments were things they’d heard before, and that people in his Southeast Raleigh district have mixed opinions about the police.

“Some definitely appreciate them, love them, are glad they’re out there. And they want to see more of them,” he said. “Others want to see less of them. So those are the things I have to balance.”

Sending the report to the city’s Human Relations Commission was the “right thing” to do Tuesday night,” Branch said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Raleigh approves immediate help for those at risk of homelessness

RALEIGH, N.C. — COVID relief funds will help keep a roof overhead for families in Raleigh who suddenly find themselves out on the streets or who are on the brink of becoming homeless. The goal of this new emergency assistance program is to help at least 145 people who...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Anti-riot' bill would increase penalties on looters

RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, countless downtown Raleigh businesses were looted during protests over the death of George Floyd. Now, some lawmakers are saying no more and are introducing a bill that is focused on putting an end to looting. What You Need To Know. "Anti-riot" bill would increase...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated

The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
24K+
Followers
524
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy